Uvalde, TX

Robert Crimo’s dad liked Second Amendment tweet days after Uvalde massacre

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
 2 days ago

The father of Robert “Bobby” Crimo III — the person of interest arrested in connection with Monday’s mass shooting in suburban Chicago — liked a tweet supporting the Second Amendment just days after the Uvalde school massacre.

The 21-year-old Crimo, an amateur rapper performing under the stage name “Awake the Rapper,” was taken into custody by the police hours after six people were shot dead and at least 30 others — including several children — were wounded while attending a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117dpP_0gV9b3r100
Robert “Bob” Crimo, the father of a person of interest in the Fourth of July mass shooting, is a deli owner from suburban Chicago.

It has since emerged that the suspected gunman’s father, Bob Crimo, a longtime deli owner who previously ran a failed campaign for mayor of Highland Park, on May 27 “liked” a tweet that read: “Protect the Second Amendment like your life depends on it.”

The tweet came just days after a shooter made his way into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5sot_0gV9b3r100
Police on Monday arrested Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, as a person of interest in the parade shooting, which left six people dead and at least 30 others wounded.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPYCH_0gV9b3r100
On May 27 — days after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting — the elder Crimo’s Twitter account liked this pro-Second Amendment tweet.

His Twitter page indicates that the elder Crimo follows just one account — an archived account of former President Donald Trump.

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter for “incitement of violence” just days after the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

In 2020, the younger Crimo attended one of Trump’s rallies dressed as the title character from “Where’s Waldo?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUbuS_0gV9b3r100
In a business profile published in 2013, Crimo (left), pictured with wife Denise, said he decided to open a deli in Highland Park because it is “safe.”

On his Twitter account, Bobby Crimo also shared a photo of himself wearing a Trump flag as a cape.

Meanwhile, Bob Crimo has operated a local deli, Bob’s Pantry and Deli, for many years. In a business profile published in 2013 by the Chicago Tribune, he was asked why he decided to open his store in Highland Park.

“Highland Park provides a safe, clean and supportive environment for family-oriented businesses to operate,” Crimo responded at the time.

In 2019, Crimo ran for mayor, calling himself “a person for the people.” He was defeated by the city’s current mayor, Nancy Rotering, a Democrat, whose campaign touted the importance of gun control, reported the Independent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIQEa_0gV9b3r100
Blood is seen on the ground along the Fourth of July parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, after a gunman opened fire on the crowd, killing six.

The shooting in Highland Park — an affluent community of 30,000 residents — took place when a gunman armed with a high-powered rifle opened fire on the crowd from a rooftop overlooking the parade route, sending terrified people running for their lives.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said the five people killed at the parade were adults, but didn’t have information on the sixth victim who was taken to a hospital and died there.

NorthShore University Health Center received 26 patients after the attack. All but one had gunshot wounds, said Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of emergency preparedness. Their ages ranged from 8 to 85, and Temple estimated that four or five patients were children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJWSk_0gV9b3r100
Crimo was arrested by the police after an hours-long manhunt.

Bobby Crimo was arrested after being pulled over by cops following an hours-long manhunt. Police have not yet formally identified him as a suspect, only referring to him as a “person of interest.”

A look at the 21-year-old’s social media history reveals that the aspiring rapper has been posting disturbing videos and songs, some of which invoked gun violence, school shootings and bloodshed.

With Post wires

