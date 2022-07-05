Here Are the Mass. Companies That Became ‘Unicorns' in First-Half 2022

It’s been a brutal first half of the year for some of the biggest public companies in Massachusetts. Even after a slight rebound in the second half of June, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down about 16% for the year. The S&P 500 has performed even worse, down 21% as the year reaches its halfway mark.
In its ranking of the best hospitals in every state, Stacker determined that three Massachusetts hospitals stand out from the rest in the Bay State thanks to their quality of care, but also the quality with which they treat their patients, staff and community as well as the costs of administering and providing care.
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
In a state filled with amazing seafood, a myriad of pizzerias and delis, and some of the most beautiful restaurants in the country, some food spots become easily overshadowed. But there's a certain value to rediscovering these hidden gem restaurants.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are addressing reports of materials from a self-proclaimed “pro-white” group being distributed. Police in Hamilton, Mass. alerted residents after materials from the Nationalist Socialist Club group were found at several homes over the weekend. The department announced they were...
The subject of lunch breaks came up in discussion last week around the radio station as employees were planning their upcoming days' events and summer vacation, etc. For the most part, salaried employees in the State of Massachusetts work the standard 40 hours, you know, 8 hours Monday through Friday.
BOSTON — Kelly’s Roast Beef has implemented a franchising program in an effort to expand their brand beyond the Boston area. The local restaurant chain is looking to add a number of new locations so people won’t need to travel to the North Shore of Massachusetts to experience their iconic roast beef sandwiches and lobster rolls.
As food prices climb due to inflation, Bertucci’s is offering its customers some relief by turning back the clock. The Italian restaurant chain, which was founded in Somerville in 1981, is offering customers a throwback menu with prices from the 1980s for select days in July. On July 6,...
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — The monkeypox vaccine is available at Outer Cape Health Services in Provincetown, and community leaders are recommending that hospitality workers, in addition to at-risk populations, get vaccinated. CDC guidance says known or presumed contacts of confirmed monkeypox cases are eligible for the vaccine. This may include...
A couple of new COVID-19 subvariants have some Massachusetts health specialists worried that a "new wave" could impact the Bay State this summer, resulting in the return of masks, at least indoors. The Boston Herald's Rick Sobey reported that "Two omicron subvariants are on the rise across the region, and...
Five Massachusetts colleges are among the most expensive four-year institutions in the United States, according to a report from CBS News. On March 10, the news outlet shared a ranking of the 50 most expensive colleges in the country based on information from The National Center for Education Statistics. The...
After white supremacists marched through the streets of Boston over the weekend, city and law enforcement leaders provided a unified front against hate speech but noted that the First Amendment allows hate groups to say many objectionable things, up to a point. The FBI is among the groups investigating Saturday's...
Massachusetts health officials reported 1,115 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths on Wednesday. In total, there have been 1,772,542 cases and 19,750 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 518 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday's data release, with 140 being primary cases. Of...
(The Center Square) – Lobstermen in Massachusetts are back in the water and facing a variety of challenges. Fishermen were grounded due to right whale protections. The battle now is a combination of high fuel costs and lower prices at fisheries, raising the cost of fishing operations. “If the...
A high-rise apartment building in Revere, Mass. that was the location of a fire last month has been condemned, deemed "unfit for human habitation" by city officials, the mayor's office said Wednesday. Fire broke out on a large roof deck at the Water's Edge apartments on Ocean Avenue on June...
More than five years after voters passed a ballot initiative to legalize cannabis in Massachusetts, there's a fact that a surprising amount of the general public in Massachusetts is still unaware of: You can get recreational cannabis delivered directly to your door. Delivery of cannabis for medical patients has existed...
Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Rhode Island are looking into the conduct of two longtime Providence police officers shown on video smashing a handcuffed man’s face into the pavement over the weekend. State Attorney General Peter Neronha and the Providence Police Department’s Office of Professional...
Massachusetts health officials have reported another 6,813 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 48 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases. The breakthrough case numbers -- infections in people who have been vaccinated – include 176 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday.
Boston is one of the key entry points into the United States in the eastern seaboard, and its main Logan Airport is a major hub for both domestic and international travel. Its waterfront location with the city skyline as a backdrop makes Boston Logan one of the most scenic of all America’s big airports, and there are a number of opportunities for plane spotting in and around the airport.
