What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Q3 stumble, crypto gutted, Tesla trepidation

Elon Musk said he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs. The world’s richest man sees a recession coming. Nobody knows if the recession is coming or not, but it's always good to be prepared for such economic disasters. Bitcoin has outperformed stocks, bonds, currencies, and gold during our lifetime's most insane monetary and fiscal policy situation. The global financial system is like a house of cards and every recession is not any different during the current crisis.

BUSINESS ・ 29 DAYS AGO