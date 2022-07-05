ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Q3 stumble, crypto gutted, Tesla trepidation

By Jim Cramer, @jimcramer
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother down day from another down quarter? Dollar way...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower Tuesday following bearish analyst coverage from JPMorgan. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman maintained Tesla with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $395 to $385, citing weaker-than-expected deliveries. The JPMorgan analyst lowered earnings estimates after Tesla reported quarterly deliveries of 254,695 vehicles...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trepidation#Stock#Web3 Investment#Q3#The Federal Reserve
TheStreet

Alphabet Stock Is Setting Up for a Trade Ahead of Stock Split

After stocks finished strongly on Tuesday, they're mixed on Wednesday. But Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report stock is clearly trying to rally. The search, cloud and advertising giant's shares gained more than 4% on Tuesday. And in so doing they reclaimed their...
STOCKS
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Citi Warns Oil May Collapse

Crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned. That outlook is based on an absence of any intervention by OPEC+ producers and a decline in oil investments, analysts including Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse said in a report. Brent, the global crude benchmark, last traded near $113 a barrel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fortune

Poor Americans have just 6 months before their savings run out, top economist Mark Zandi says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflation is starting to chip away at Americans’ historic pandemic-era savings, and economists warn that some households are set to be harder hit than others. It’s no surprise who’s hurting the most: the poor. What may be a surprise is just how little time they have.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Sun Valley Scene Day 2: Elon Musk Watch Begins, Rupert Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg Lay Low

The first full day of Allen & Co.’s exclusive conference and retreat for the wealthy and well-connected concluded Wednesday at the luxe Sun Valley resort. Even among the assembled 1%-ers, there was anticipation for the arrival of the maverick leader of Tesla and SpaceX, who is expected to make an appearance at the annual meeting of moguls and C-suite titans.
SUN VALLEY, ID
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
Benzinga

Tesla AI Job Cuts, Nio Stung By Short Report, Ford's F-150 Lightning Recall, Faraday Future The New Meme Stock In Town: Week's Top News From EV Industry

Electric vehicle stocks declined in the week ending July 1, taking cues from the retreat in the broader market. The S&P 500 Index fell in the first four sessions of the week amid economic worries, before coming back up in the final trading session, and yet ended the week lower. Company-specific news also hurt sentiment toward some stocks.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Elon Musk Sees a Recession Coming. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Yourself

Elon Musk said he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs. The world’s richest man sees a recession coming. Nobody knows if the recession is coming or not, but it's always good to be prepared for such economic disasters. Bitcoin has outperformed stocks, bonds, currencies, and gold during our lifetime's most insane monetary and fiscal policy situation. The global financial system is like a house of cards and every recession is not any different during the current crisis.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

New Owners of Company Declare No More Employees Can Quit, Earning Mockery

Despite supply chain issues and a trucker shortage, the new owners of a trucking firm have driven off a number of their own employees with strict new rules. Sharing their story to the popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, u/Steampunkgoblin said that the new owners, in order to stop people from quitting, have said they will no longer accept resignations. He earned over 14,500 upvotes and 3,400 comments in 12 hours for the post "New owners, New rules."
ECONOMY
cryptobriefing.com

Months After Shilling $3,000 ETH, Cramer Says Crypto Has “No Real Value”

The cryptocurrency space has "no real value" and could suffer from further losses, Jim Cramer suggested on CNBC's Squawk Box Tuesday. The former hedge fund manager pointed to the recent wave of crypto firms suffering from liquidity issues as he slammed the space. Cramer's comments come months after he said...
STOCKS
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy