Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Quality start wasted Monday

Pepiot (1-0) allowed a run on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Rockies. Pepiot gave up an RBI double to Jose Iglesias in the second inning, but he was able to keep the Rockies' offense in check from there. This was the first time in four starts Pepiot has completed five innings, and it was also the first time he didn't walk multiple batters. The rookie right-hander owns a 2.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB through 16.1 innings overall. The Dodgers have off days next Monday and a week from Sunday, so they're unlikely to need a sixth starter before the All-Star break -- Pepiot will likely head back to Triple-A Oklahoma City or move to the bullpen in the near future.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO