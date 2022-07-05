ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Quality start wasted Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Heasley didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Astros, giving up two runs...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

NBA offseason winners and losers: Rockets loving Nets chaos; Cavaliers lock up key players; Knicks overpay

One thing not a lot of people are talking about with all the Brooklyn Nets drama is how much the Rockets stand to benefit. Houston owns Brooklyn's 2024 and 2026 first-round picks as well as the right to swap first-round picks with the Nets in 2023, 2025 and 2027. If the Nets get worse, which looks like a certainty once Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are traded, those picks that Houston owns suddenly become a lot more valuable.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Claim Reliever Matt Peacock From Royals

The Blue Jays reliever churn continues. In search of more help for a beleaguered bullpen, Toronto claimed right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock from the Royals, as first reported by Bob Nightengale. Peacock was designated for assignment by Kansas City earlier this week. Peacock has pitched 10 innings in the big leagues...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Swats seventh homer

Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 8-3 extra-inning win over the Reds. The outfielder capped the scoring in the 10th inning with his seventh homer of the year, a blast to right field off Dauri Moreta. Nimmo is in a groove right now, slashing .313/.341/.506 over his last 20 games with three home runs, nine RBI and 13 runs.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Settles for no-decision

Kelly pitched 6.1 innings against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six batters. He did not factor in the decision. Kelly held Arizona scoreless for four frames before giving up a pair of fifth-inning runs. He was able to pitch into the seventh inning and left the contest in line for the win, but the Giants stormed back after his departure to take the victory. Kelly racked up 15 swinging strikes in another effective performance that accounted for his third quality start over his past four outings. He leads the Diamondbacks with seven wins while posting a 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 80:34 K:BB over 97.1 innings on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Joe Ryan: Lasts four innings

Ryan allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out three across four innings Wednesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision. Ryan limited damage effectively for most of his outing, but he allowed multiple baserunners in three of his four...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Dominates Cubs

Burnes allowed three hits and one walk while striking out 10 across seven scoreless innings Wednesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision. Burnes dominated the Cubs the entire outing, generating 26 swinging strikes on 100 total pitches. That was enough for him to record his sixth double-digit strikeout effort and fifth scoreless effort of the season. After this performance, Burnes has a 2.20 ERA with a 134:26 K:BB across 106.1 frames on the campaign.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Quality Start
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Monday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Tony Kemp versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 202 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .233 batting average with a .621 OPS, 5...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Joey Gallo: Homers in win

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates. Gallo's solo blast came in the sixth inning to put the Yankees up 4-0. It was his 10th home run of the year. It has been a rough season for the outfielder as he is slashing just .167/.283/.338 on the season. He has six strikeouts in three appearances in July and nearly three times as many strikeouts as hits for the season. Perhaps Gallo is turning the corner after he went hitless in his final nine games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits grand slam in win

Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and two total runs scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Hicks reached home on Josh Donaldson's eighth-inning sac fly, then knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez on his ninth-inning grand slam. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks has turned it on in July, picking up five hits in four games, including two two-hit games for a .385 batting average. The outfielder has raised his season batting average to .229 after picking up just one hit in his last seven games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Solo homer in win

Stanton went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's victory over Pittsburgh. Stanton launched a ninth inning solo shot to add to New York's lead. It was his second home run in his last four games and his 21st for the year. Stanton had gone hitless in his previous two games, but despite picking up a hit in Wednesday's outing, the slugger's batting average dropped by a point. Stanton has four strikeouts in five July games, but only three hits and is slashing just .143/.217/.429 so far this month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Corey Seager: Launches late homer

Seager went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored during Tuesday's extra-inning loss at Baltimore. Seager came through with an RBI single during the fifth inning, singled and scored in the eighth and crushed a two-run homer in the ninth to briefly give Texas a 9-8 lead. The 28-year-old ended a 12-game stretch without a long ball and now has 16 for the season. He's slashing .236/.307/.426 with 39 RBI and 40 runs through 77 contests.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Earns first big-league win

Pepiot (1-0) allowed a run on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Rockies. Pepiot gave up an RBI double to Jose Iglesias in the second inning, but he was able to keep the Rockies' offense in check from there. This was the first time in four starts Pepiot has completed five innings, and it was also the first time he didn't walk multiple batters. The rookie right-hander owns a 2.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB through 16.1 innings overall. The Dodgers have off days next Monday and a week from Sunday, so they're unlikely to need a sixth starter before the All-Star break -- Pepiot will likely head back to Triple-A Oklahoma City or move to the bullpen in the near future.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Won't be ready for Thursday

Gausman (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to start Thursday's series opener with the Mariners, though he hasn't been ruled out from pitching in any of the final three games in Seattle, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Gausman's inability to throw a bullpen session Tuesday likely closed the door on...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy