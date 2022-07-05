ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo Left 'Upset' After Being Handed Manchester United Salary Cut

By Rhys James
 2 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left upset about having his Manchester United salary cut, according to a report.

The superstar was initially expected to stay with The Red Devils this summer, but after a disappointing 21/22 season ending with no trophies and failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, he is said to be now looking for a way out.

He is also allegedly frustrated by the club's lack of activity in the transfer market, having not made an official signing yet. United are close to announcing the transfers of Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia and midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, though, and look to be speeding up the process.

The MEN have reported that there is yet another reason for the 37 year old's unhappiness, however. With the club's lack of Champions League football this season, they say that each player has received a 25% salary cut - and that this has left Ronaldo in particular "Unhappy".

His previous salary, agreed near the end of last summer's transfer window, was £480,000 according to the article, but it has now been reduced to £360,000.

Finally The MEN state that some sources believe he will stay at the club despite the issues, with no obvious buyer presenting themselves at this point in time.

