Fire Breaks Out At Jersey Shore Baseball Stadium During Fourth of July Fireworks Show

BEDMINSTER — Commuters unable to use the ramp from northbound Route 287 to eastbound Route 78 because of a sinkhole may get some relief by the end of July. The sinkhole in the right shoulder and part of the right lane was discovered around midnight on June 19 by a State Police trooper at the beginning of the ramp where it leaves Route 287. Drivers have had to find ways around the ramp to get onto Route 78 while the New Jersey Department of Transportation assesses the problem.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO