ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Can’t Get A MVC Appointment in New Jersey, Mobile Service Coming to Lakewood Next Week

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Having trouble with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission in disarray...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Democrats Reject Plan to Protect Caven Point Wild Life Sanctuary At Liberty State Park

TRENTON, N.J. – Democrats routinely tout their dedication to the the environment, but not in the case of the wildlife sanctuary at Caven Point. This week, New Jersey Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn fought to protect wildlife sanctuary Caven Point at Liberty State Park in Jersey City during the Assembly’s voting session on June 29. Her amendment, which would have preserved the environmentally significant area of Caven Point from redevelopment plans for the park, was rejected by Democrats 41-32.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Brick, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Government
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
Shore News Network

Two Charged for Pennsauken Shooting

Pennsauken, N.J.- Police have arrested Tyron Cooper, 34, and Marcus Johnson, 29, for a shooting that took place just before midnight on June 30th that sent two men to the hospital. One of those victims remains hospitalized today. “Following a cooperative investigation, two men have been charged in connection to...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey Balloon Festival Offers Affordable, Local Entertaiment for Families

READINGTON, NJ — Colorful balloons filling the sky. Concerts. Amusement rides. Fireworks. Food. All in one place, all close to home. For families looking to stay close to home this summer, the 39th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America, offers plenty to see and do in a safe outdoor environment.
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Service#Mvc#The New Jersey Mobile Mvc#Mvc Mobile Unit#Adding Veteran#License#Strand Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

101K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy