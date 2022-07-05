Can’t Get A MVC Appointment in New Jersey, Mobile Service Coming to Lakewood Next Week

TRENTON, N.J. – Democrats routinely tout their dedication to the the environment, but not in the case of the wildlife sanctuary at Caven Point. This week, New Jersey Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn fought to protect wildlife sanctuary Caven Point at Liberty State Park in Jersey City during the Assembly’s voting session on June 29. Her amendment, which would have preserved the environmentally significant area of Caven Point from redevelopment plans for the park, was rejected by Democrats 41-32.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO