ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, OH

Pymatuning Valley High School football preview

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzhtO_0gV9a9Ba00

ANDOVER, Ohio (WKBN) – Pymatuning Valley went through a rough stretch within an eight-year span without posting a winning record (between 2012-19). However, the Lakers are seeking their third consecutive playoff appearance as they’ve accumulated a winning percentage of 74% (14-5).

The goals are simple in Andover. “We want to win our conference and qualify for the playoffs,” said Coach Neal Croston, who is beginning his 13th season.

Sophomore Ryan Croston will open the season at quarterback. He began his freshman year, a year ago, at tight end before finishing the season as the starting signal caller in their final three games. Croston passed for 442 yards and five touchdowns. He also gained 180 stripes on the ground.

He’ll have Ty Vickery behind him at running back. Vickery, also a sophomore, ran the ball nine times for 45 yards filling in for senior ball carriers – Devin Ray (685 yards), Robert Verba (624 yards) and Andrew Root (264 yards), who have all since graduated.

Jaron Nowakowski leads the receiving corps into the 2022 season. The offensive line returns four veterans with a single newcomer up front.

“Ryan [Croston] and Ty [Vickery] were All-Ohio [defenders] as freshmen. They’ll look to lead our defense. Seniors Kamron Cargill and Chase Vickery will be back along the defensive line for us. We’ll need some new faces to step up around them,” Croston said.

The Lakers return nine letter winners in 2022. Pymatuning Valley opens against Mineral Ridg e in week one on Friday, August 19.

Pymatuning Valley Lakers
Fast Facts
Head Coach : Neal Croston, 13th season (55-64)
2021 Record: 6-4
Last 5 Years: 24-25 (49%)
Home Field: Laker Stadium
League: Northeastern Athletic Conference
Base Offense: Power Spread
Base Defense : 4-4

2021 Team Stats
Scoring Offense : 20.4 (42nd in Area)
Scoring Defense : 19.5 (20th in Area)

2021 Individual Leaders
Passing: Ryan Croston – 442 yards, 48.0% (24-50), 5 TDs
Rushing : Devin Ray – 685 yards, 6.5 avg
Receiving : Robert Verba – 412 yards, 17.9 avg
Tackles : Ty Vickery – 98.5
Quarterback Sacks : Robert Verba – 7.5
Interceptions : Ryan Croston – 3

2021 Results
Norwayne 57 Lakers 8*
Lakers 24 Mathews 16
Toronto 20 Lakers 14
Mercyhurst Prep 27 Lakers 8
Lakers 36 Windham 28
Lakers 12 Fairport Harding 0
Lakers 48 St. John 0
Lakers 32 Grand Valley 19
Cardinal 21 Lakers 0
Lakers 22 Mineral Ridge 7
*-playoff

2022 Schedule
Aug. 19 – Mineral Ridge
Aug. 26 – at Cardinal
Sept. 2 – at Grand Valley
Sept. 9 – Rootstown
Sept. 16 – St. John
Sept. 23 – Fairport Harding
Sept. 30 – Windham
Oct. 7 – Conneaut
Oct. 14 – at Toronto
Oct. 21 – at Mathews

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Conneaut, OH
City
Windham, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Andover, OH
City
Toronto, OH
WFMJ.com

Football: Penguins open 2023 season on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -- According to Future Football Schedules, Youngstown State opens the 2023 season against Valparaiso, Thursday, August 31 at Stambaugh Stadium. The website has them at Ohio State (September 9) & home to Robert Morris (September 16th.) The Penguins opened the 2021 season on a Thursday, beating Incarnate Word.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Grand Valley#American Football#Highschoolsports
WKBN

Former Guardian & Pirate finds new MLB home

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Guardians’ and Pittsburgh Pirates’ infielder Yu Chang was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays. Cleveland traded him to Pittsburgh at the end of May after the Guardians designated him for assignment. He appeared in 18 games for the Pirates,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WFMJ.com

Austintown twins selected as Princes of the 'Twins Days' Royal Court

A set of twins from Austintown will rep the Valley when they head to Twinsburg for the 2022 Twins Days Festival. Noah and Drew Jursa have been chosen as the two princes of this year's festival. The boys are 6th graders who love history, space, science, and animals of all...
WKBN

Youngstown youth football coach arrested by Liberty PD on gun charge

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who says he is a youth football coach was arrested Saturday on a gun charge. Randy Triplett, 31, of Berkley Avenue, is free on $40,000 bond after being arraigned Tuesday in Girard Municipal Court before Judge Jeffrey Adler on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Car slams into home on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver lost control and slammed into a home on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning. Cleveland police said the accident happened in the area of W. 85th Street and Madison Avenue. According to officers at the scene, after crashing into the home, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy