The St. Louis Cardinals have arguably some of the best assets in all of baseball. Who are the top five untouchable players in the organization?. July 4 often signifies the time of year what the hot stove cranks up a few notches for teams around Major League Baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals are arguably one of the best positioned teams in terms of assets in all of baseball, with a great mix of superstar level talent, elite young big leaguers, and top level prospects. This makes for a very interesting question…

