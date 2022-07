A Southfield landscaper has been hospitalized after being hit by a car and pinned against a home Tuesday (July 5), according to Click On Detroit. Three workers from Jasman Landscaping were weed whacking at a home on Hilton Street near 10 Mile Road in Southfield when a Volvo began speeding toward them. After apparently calling the landscapers racist, the woman driving struck a 32-year-old man with her vehicle and pinned him against the brick wall of a nearby home. “She chased him down with a car, went up the driveway, ran after him with the car, and pinned him against the house and a car,” an anonymous woman said.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO