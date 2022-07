ORLANDO, Fla. – An altercation on I-4 Tuesday night in Orange County led to a car passenger being shot and killed, and deputies need help finding the suspected shooter. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said John-John Villafane, 53, was the passenger in a blue sedan traveling eastbound on I-4 between Osceola Parkway and State Road 528 when he was shot by someone in another blue vehicle between 6:45 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. Deputies said Villafane was taken to Dr. P. Phillips Hospital around 8 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO