India fans FUME as they label their team as 'chokers' after seven-wicket defeat by England at Edgbaston... with supporters also taking aim at 'chief clown of world cricket' Virat Kohli after his spat with Jonny Bairstow sparked century

India fans slammed their team as 'chokers' as they raged on social media after seeing their side suffer a chastening seven-wicket victory against England at Edgbaston.

The tourists seemed destined to wrap up the series 3-1 after an excellent three days in Birmingham against Ben Stokes' men.

But it all unravelled first with the bat in their second innings and then with an ill-disciplined bowling performance, with centurions Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root seeing England home to their target of 378 at a canter.

India fans slammed their team as 'chokers' after their seven-wicket defeat by England

Jonny Bairstow (left) and Joe Root (right) scored centuries as India chased down 378 with ease

The defeat represents a third straight reverse in red-ball cricket on foreign soil and a chance wasted to record a first series victory in England since 2007.

And India fans have taken to Twitter to show their frustration at the current side, which has been led by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and now Jasprit Bumrah over the last 12 months.

Also referencing India's humiliating 10-wicket defeat in last year's T20 World Cup against rivals Pakistan, one fan said: 'Failed to take a single wicket against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022.

'Failed to take England's all wicket when it required the most. Ladies and Gentlemen please welcome the new chokers of World Cricket #TeamIndia.'

The tourists blew the chance to seal a first Test series win in England since 2007

The batsmen took a lot of the criticism despite the erroneous bowling display, with some fans claiming opener Shubman Gill, makeshift No 3 Hanuma Vihari, No 5 Shreyas Iyer as well as the more experienced Kohli are no longer helping the team.

One wrote: 'India lost the match due to Gill, Kohli, Vihari and Shreyas. Throw them out from Indian Team. They are not assets now, but the liabilities.'

But the former India all-format captain was also criticised for playing the agent provocateur role and his wild celebrations in the second.

A spat with Jonny Bairstow in the first England innings kicked the latter into life and he went on to make the first of his two centuries in the match.

Fans in particular fumed at Virat Kohli after his spat with Bairstow sparked him into life

Fans were also unhappy with his wild celebrations, including for the run-out of Alex Lees

He was also slammed for his celebration to Alex Lees' run-out, running arms stretched over the pitch before a series of fist pumps, with one calling him the 'chief clown of world cricket.'

In reference to the highly-ridiculed nagin dance done by Bangladesh, one wrote: 'Kohli's sledging and dancing with zero contribution can be compared only with nagin dance by BD. He is now the chief clown of world cricket.'

Meanwhile, another added: 'Thanks to #Kohli & his useless attitude that he woke up #Bairstow. From 2 matches down draws the series. Thanks to new leadership & approach.'

Another went along similar approaches, stating: 'India lost because of Virat Kohli he ignited Bairstrow by sledging this man shud [sic] control his emotions and focus on batting shud [sic] check his form rather than do sledging.'

Others asked for the former skipper to be dropped and even retire, with one asking: 'India lost not because lack of runs but for playing big names instead of INFORM players.

'Why Virat Kohli is still part of playing XI? Not like he's out of form for 2-3 months but 3-4 years.' Another simply said: 'Dear Virat Kohli, please retire. Thanks.'