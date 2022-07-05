ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska medical marijuana campaign says it might fall short

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Organizers of a medical marijuana legalization campaign in Nebraska say they're in danger of missing their signature goal to qualify for the...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Small Neb. meat processors can apply for $10M in federal funds

OMAHA — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has started to accept applications for nearly $10 million in grant money available for projects aimed at enhancing small meat processing facilities. The Independent Processor Assistance Program grants come from Nebraska’s allotment of more than $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska State Patrol: Drones help save time and money

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts briefly took the controls Thursday of one of the drones used by the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate and reconstruct vehicle accidents and to search for hidden suspects and lost children. “That’s very cool,” Ricketts said, after handing the controls back to Trooper Ravi...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

265 acres burn in rural NW Kansas fire

RAWLINS COUNTY —Authorities are working to determine the cause of rural northwest Kansas fire. Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, Rawlins County Rural Fire District #2 was paged to a large fire at a private gun range at Blakeman, an unincorporated community five miles west of Atwood, according to the fire district.
ATWOOD, KS
Panhandle Post

Public encouraged to take part in summer turkey survey

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting the public to participate in its annual summer turkey survey July 1-Aug. 31. The survey provides useful estimates about annual production by wild turkey hens and how many poults, or young turkeys, survive the summer brood-rearing period. These records and observations inform management decisions regarding wild turkeys, their population size and habitat needs.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Panhandle Post

Troopers make 24 DUI arrests during Fourth of July weekend

LINCOLN, NEB.) — Nebraska State Troopers removed from the road 24 impaired drivers during the Independence Day weekend. “As Nebraskans kept their eyes on the fireworks this weekend, troopers were busy keeping our roads safe,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we continue into the second half of the year, we urge all motorists to be safe on the roads and always have a sober driver. Whether it’s a holiday weekend or not, every day is an occasion to drive safely.”
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Convicted ex-Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry begins appeal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska has begun the process of filing an appeal, one day after he was sentenced to two years of probation for lying to FBI agents about an illegal campaign contribution from a Nigerian billionaire. Fortenberry, a Republican, made clear...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#State Of Nebraska#Marijuana Legalization#Politics State#Election State
Panhandle Post

Nebraska National Guard 43rd Army Band to perform

The Nebraska National Guard 43rd Army Band will open their 2022 Annual Training Concert Tour with stops in Western Nebraska and Southwest South Dakota through the Independence Day weekend and the following week. The tour will begin on Friday July 1 in Hay Springs, with a concert in Sunset Park...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Pine Ridge Ranger District enacts Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, July 2

Chadron- Fire Managers on the Pine Ridge Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest announce Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for the Pine Ridge Ranger District. The following acts are prohibited on all National Forest System lands within the Pine Ridge Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands in the State of Nebraska (the “Restricted Area”) and on all roads and trails located within the Restricted Area (the “Restricted Roads and Trails”), as shown on the attached map incorporated into this Order as Exhibit A.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Red Cross offers tips for a safe holiday

Denver, CO JUNE 29, 2022 —Independence Day is just ahead, and your plans might include fireworks displays, a backyard picnic, or perhaps fun at the reservoir. The American Red Cross of Wyoming offers these tips so you can enjoy a fun-packed, safe holiday. “We’re all looking forward to the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy