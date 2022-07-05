Nebraska medical marijuana campaign says it might fall short

LINCOLN, NEB.) — Nebraska State Troopers removed from the road 24 impaired drivers during the Independence Day weekend. “As Nebraskans kept their eyes on the fireworks this weekend, troopers were busy keeping our roads safe,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we continue into the second half of the year, we urge all motorists to be safe on the roads and always have a sober driver. Whether it’s a holiday weekend or not, every day is an occasion to drive safely.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO