ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Revealed: The Raunchy Queen Whose Secret Trysts With Two SERVANTS Threatened To Bring Down The Monarchy

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mlYs_0gV9YSce00
mega

She was the Queen who was not amused — a stern, fearsome figure who expanded the British empire to control a quarter of the globe, and who remained in mourning for late husband Albert for more than half her life.

But away from the public eye Victoria was also a woman with a healthy love of physical contact — and whose close “friendships” with two of her servants threatened to become full-blown scandals, as the hit new podcast " The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession " reveals.

In the latest chapter of the chart-topping anthology series , "Affairs Below Stairs," the real woman behind the myth is revealed to be a bold, glamorous, and unbreakable queen who ruled the most powerful country on earth for 64 years with a decisive hand.

Drawing on rarely seen documents, including Queen Victoria’s own braggadocios private diaries , a stunning portrait is told of a story of love and heartbreak, of devotion and grief, and of strength and resilience.

Fifth in line to the throne at the time of her birth, Queen Victoria went on to marry Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. The pair had nine children.

“When we look at Queen Victoria, and we look at Prince Albert, they were so madly in love. So mad,” recalled Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills , a royal commentator.

“It was the love story, the Royal love story of all time. I'm going to say this. We're not prudes. The Victorians certainly weren't prude. This woman liked sex. She had nine children with Prince Albert, and she enjoyed her husband to the full extent of however you would want to think.”

But behind their bedroom antics was a woman who was well before her time: a woman who struggled with balancing work and family, raising children, navigating marital strife, losing parents, combating anxiety and self-doubt.

“There's been somewhat about, I would say, (of) a radical change in the way Victoria's seen,” historian Richard Fitzwilliams told the podcast.

“Firstly, one of the main reasons for this is the Queen's Diamond Jubilee , and that focused on Victoria's. In focusing on Victoria's (jubilee), we started learning a bit more about her, especially when she was young, where she was lively, loved sex, was very tempestuous.”

And although she passed away in 1901, at age 81, Queen Victoria's life has been immortalized through the preservation of her handwritten journal.

At age 13, she wrote her first diary entry in 1832 and continued for nearly 69 years, writing her final entry shortly before she died.

However, it was another contemporaneous diary that proved to be far more scandalous and infuriated her court.

Lewis Harcourt , the son of Sir William Harcourt , the home secretary in William Gladstone' s Liberal government, claimed that the Reverend Norman Macleod , the Queen's chaplain, made a deathbed confession that he had married Queen Victoria and John Brown , her devoted servant.

While historians roundly lauded the discovery as intriguing, it still fell short of providing absolute proof that Queen Victoria had married a second time.

“The claims have subsequently been proved pretty flimsy, but part of the reason the rumor persists is that so much information about the Queen’s relationship with Brown was destroyed after her death,” said Jaclyn Roth , Editor-in-Chief of the website The Royal Observer .

“Members of her family that were able to go through her letters and didn't want it coming out, especially her son, the future king, Edward VII ,” added Mill.

“He was someone who was very prude and that's, that is below my mother . ‘She would never do that.' I need to destroy any evidence that would actually alert anyone to the truth of the matter.’”

It wasn’t to be Queen Victoria’s last affair, according to the rumor mill.

After Brown’s death, she formed an unusually close friendship with married Indian servant Abdul Karim , 44 years her junior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXdxg_0gV9YSce00

In The Firm, Abdul Karim’s closest living descendent, Javed Mahmood , speaks exclusively about his great-grandfather’s relationship with Victoria – and the lengths The Firm went to cover it up.

"The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession" has hit the top of the Apple Podcast charts in 13 countries, making it one of the fastest growing podcast series in the world.

It is both a fascinating insight into 500 years of royal history, and an eye-opening exploration of just how the institution has evolved and adapted — and how it continues to do so in the face of recent unprecedented challenges to its standing.

Last week, The Firm revisited the reign of George III — the “misunderstood monarch” who was The King from 1760 until his death in 1820.

"Chapter Three: The Madness of George III," revealed ​​that the misunderstood monarch was far from being the mad tyrant as portrayed in Hamilton, and was in fact suffering from bipolar disorder, and became the victim of a smear campaign by America’s founding fathers in order to justify the war of independence.

Past episodes revealed how Queen Elizabeth I pioneered her public image as a tool, and how Prince Andrew thrust the House of Windsor into an intense international spotlight that threatens the very bedrock of the monarchy to this day.

Listen to the episode in the player above, and don’t forget to tune in next Tuesday, July 11, when "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession" returns with an episode that will whether Edward VIII gave it all up for love — or was there something more sinister behind his decision. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments / 12

Pat Vaughn Heistand
2d ago

King James was my Great grandfather 5 x's back his children should've been put in as king. But they all had to flee for their lives mostly to America. Today, the British Monarchy is Nothing but a lie.

Reply(2)
3
Related
People

Does Queen Elizabeth Ever Rewear Her Rainbow Wardrobe?

Queen Elizabeth never shies away from bold color. The monarch, 96, is known for her wardrobe of outfits in every shade, so it's no surprise that her recent ensembles have been bright and distinct. On Tuesday, the Queen attended a military parade in the garden of Holyroodhouse, her royal residence...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Edward Vii
OK! Magazine

Prince Philip & Princess Anne 'Could See Straight Through Meghan Markle,' Claims British Psychic

Reality star and self-proclaimed psychic Deborah Davies believes some of the eldest members of the monarchy were wary of Meghan Markle from the start.Though none of them have ever publicly uttered a bad word about the Duchess of Sussex, the Real Housewives of Chesire alum insisted Prince Harry's aunt Princess Anne made it clear she isn't fond of the former actress."Princess Anne is fabulous, she just gives everything that she thinks away on her face," Davies dished. "She doesn't need to say anything, you can see it in her eyes. You take one look at her and you can see...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Beast

Prince Andrew’s Daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, Just Might Have a Royal Future

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. How extraordinary it was, on Wednesday, to see none other than Princess Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, riding up the famous straight of Royal Ascot, seated in one of the three carriages reserved for the royals, seated next to her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and wearing a white dress and a boater hat.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archer#Monarchy#British Royal Family#Uk#Royal Succession#Saxe Coburg#Victorians
OK! Magazine

Princess Diana Bought An Adult-Themed Cake For Prince William's 13th Birthday: 'I Was Shocked,' Recalls Former Royal Chef

Princess Diana wasn't a regular mom — she was a cool mom! Though Prince William likely had a low-key bash to celebrate his 40th birthday on Tuesday, June 21, one of the royal family's former personal chefs spilled that when he turned 13, Diana went all out to make him blush on his big day.According to Darren McGrady, the mom-of-two invited a few famous faces to the shindig, including model of the moment Naomi Campbell."William came home and came up to the apartment and the supermodels were there waiting, sitting on the sofa," recalled the professional foodie. "He was just...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
RELATIONSHIPS
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Fury: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Demanding' An Apology From Queen Elizabeth To Save Career & Marriage? Prince Charles' Son Reportedly 'Fading' In U.K. Memory

Prince Harry is undeniably one of the most talked-about members of the royal family despite his shocking exit in 2020. In an interview, the younger brother of Prince William, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, revealed that the ceaseless attack of the British media and the ongoing “racism” behind the palace doors forced them to leave British soil for good.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

William still smarting about Harry’s racism comments and why Charles could become the 'ghost king' – watch our talk show Palace Confidential for unrivalled royal analysis

Prince William's speech about racism in Britain will have been in part inspired by the fact that he is still 'smarting' about the comments that Harry and Meghan made last year, believes commentator Sarah Vine. The Sussexes' claims about racism in the Royal Family in a 2021 interview with Oprah...
SOCIETY
shefinds

Here’s Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Didn’t Get A Photo Of Their Daughter With The Queen, According To Insiders

Millions of viewers tuned in to the 2022 Platinum Jubilee events last week, honoring the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II. While many anticipated seeing royal balcony appearances, parades and other photo-worthy moments, others hoped to see Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor (the one-year-old daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry) finally meet her great-grandmother, 96, for the first time. Although a photo of the child and the monarch was never shared with the public, many royal insiders have reportedly confirmed that the two did in fact meet, (and many have theories as to why there is no photographic evidence of this).
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

The real reason why Shilo Jolie Pitt is estranged from Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the eldest daughter of the former couple made up of the two entertainment superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They are both world-acclaimed actors and for a 16-year-old girl to have separated parents who are permanently persecuted by the press can be not only a challenge but also a nuisance when it comes to family crises.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

77K+
Followers
1K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy