Minus a first-round draft pick, the Rangers need to be better at uncovering late-round gems

The Rangers head into this week’s draft in Montreal with only four selections, the first coming in the second round at 63rd overall. Barring an unanticipated trade, the Blueshirts will sit out Thursday’s first round and will become the final team to call out a name the following day sometime around noon.

This represents quite a contrast from the previous five drafts in which the club owned an aggregate nine selections in the first round, yielding a (fill in your own modifier, please) crop featuring Lias Andersson, Filip Chytil, Vitali Kravtsov, K’Andre Miller, Nils Lundqvist, Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, Braden Schneider and Brennan Othmann.

(By the way, when the Rangers select this year, there is a chance that a center named Jack Hughes, this one out of Northeastern, will be available; how wild would that be to have one on either side of the Hudson ?)

The absence of a first-rounder is nothing new for the Blueshirts, who went four straight years without one from 2013-2016, the picks having been traded in various deals for Rick Nash, Marty St. Louis and Keith Yandle.

Indeed, the Rangers became only the second team to ever go four straight drafts without a first-round pick, the Blues having been bereft of a first-rounder for six from 1990-1995, the final five lost to the Caps as compensation for St. Louis’ free-agent signing of Scott Stevens.

The youngest player in Division I hockey last season, Northeastern’s Jack Hughes is expected to draw interest, perhaps from the Rangers, in the second round of this week’s NHL Draft. Getty Images

This will represent the second draft under president-general manager Chris Drury’s management team, which includes director of player personnel and amateur scouting John Lilley ; assistant GM Ryan Martin; director of NCAA scouting Jamie Herrington; director of North American scouting Chris Morehouse; and director of player development Jed Ortmeyer.

Obviously, this group does not bear responsibility for sins of the past. Nor does it merit praise for past successes, such as Henrik Lundqvist at 205th overall in 2000 or Igor Shesterkin at 118th overall in 2014.

But a look at the club’s choices later than the first round from 2015-2018 provides an explanation for why the Rangers are lacking players in their mid-20s, for those are the athletes who would have reached gestation out of those four drafts.

The Blueshirts selected a combined 25 players after the first round in those four drafts, all of which were conducted under director of player personnel Gordie Clark. Glen Sather was the GM in 2015 before Jeff Gorton took command the following year.

At this counting (most of which can be done on one hand), the group has combined to record one goal and three assists in 38 games for the Rangers in addition to 60 minutes in goal. That’s the sum and substance of it: Morgan Barron going 1-1 in 18 games, Tim Gettinger 0-1 in 16 contests, Tarmo Reunanen 0-1 in four games and Adam Huska allowing seven goals in 60 minutes.

Drafted in the seventh round in 2015, Adam Huska struggled in his one game in net for the Rangers this past season, allowing seven goals in a blowout loss to Colorado. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Beyond that, the Blueshirts did not get so much as a single game from the likes of Ryan Gropp, Robin Kovacs, Sean Day, Sergey Zborovskiy and Olaf Lindbom. There may still be hope for AHL Hartford’s 22-year-old winger Lauri Pajuniemi, selected 132nd overall in 2018, and there may or may not be hope for 24-year-old Wolf Pack winger Ty Ronning, the 201st selection in 2016 and due a qualifying offer by July 11.

There are always misses in the draft. And it is not as if the Rangers missed a bushel of future Hall of Famers. But how about Jordan Greenway, Erik Cernak or Anthony Cirelli instead of Gropp and/or Kovacs in 2015? How about Jesper Bratt hanging around until the sixth round in 2016?

There were options, and maybe some would have necessitated threading the needle. And perhaps this type of retroactive scrutiny is somewhat unfair and would shed a harsh light on just about every organization, GM and personnel director.

The Rangers selected three times in the 2016 draft before the Devils took Jesper Bratt, who scored 26 goals and tallied 47 assists last season. Getty Images

The fact is, though, that from 2015-2018, the Rangers swung 25 times after the first round in the draft and appeared to have gotten nothing more than an infield single for their troubles.

With a window of contention now open, the Rangers cannot afford that type of performance in Montreal this week.