ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Minus a first-round draft pick, the Rangers need to be better at uncovering late-round gems

By Larry Brooks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNTU1_0gV9YRjv00

The Rangers head into this week’s draft in Montreal with only four selections, the first coming in the second round at 63rd overall. Barring an unanticipated trade, the Blueshirts will sit out Thursday’s first round and will become the final team to call out a name the following day sometime around noon.

This represents quite a contrast from the previous five drafts in which the club owned an aggregate nine selections in the first round, yielding a (fill in your own modifier, please) crop featuring Lias Andersson, Filip Chytil, Vitali Kravtsov, K’Andre Miller, Nils Lundqvist, Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, Braden Schneider and Brennan Othmann.

(By the way, when the Rangers select this year, there is a chance that a center named Jack Hughes, this one out of Northeastern, will be available; how wild would that be to have one on either side of the Hudson ?)

The absence of a first-rounder is nothing new for the Blueshirts, who went four straight years without one from 2013-2016, the picks having been traded in various deals for Rick Nash, Marty St. Louis and Keith Yandle.

Indeed, the Rangers became only the second team to ever go four straight drafts without a first-round pick, the Blues having been bereft of a first-rounder for six from 1990-1995, the final five lost to the Caps as compensation for St. Louis’ free-agent signing of Scott Stevens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQLbY_0gV9YRjv00
The youngest player in Division I hockey last season, Northeastern’s Jack Hughes is expected to draw interest, perhaps from the Rangers, in the second round of this week’s NHL Draft.
Getty Images

This will represent the second draft under president-general manager Chris Drury’s management team, which includes director of player personnel and amateur scouting John Lilley ; assistant GM Ryan Martin; director of NCAA scouting Jamie Herrington; director of North American scouting Chris Morehouse; and director of player development Jed Ortmeyer.

The misses

Obviously, this group does not bear responsibility for sins of the past. Nor does it merit praise for past successes, such as Henrik Lundqvist at 205th overall in 2000 or Igor Shesterkin at 118th overall in 2014.

But a look at the club’s choices later than the first round from 2015-2018 provides an explanation for why the Rangers are lacking players in their mid-20s, for those are the athletes who would have reached gestation out of those four drafts.

The Blueshirts selected a combined 25 players after the first round in those four drafts, all of which were conducted under director of player personnel Gordie Clark. Glen Sather was the GM in 2015 before Jeff Gorton took command the following year.

At this counting (most of which can be done on one hand), the group has combined to record one goal and three assists in 38 games for the Rangers in addition to 60 minutes in goal. That’s the sum and substance of it: Morgan Barron going 1-1 in 18 games, Tim Gettinger 0-1 in 16 contests, Tarmo Reunanen 0-1 in four games and Adam Huska allowing seven goals in 60 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ooWeG_0gV9YRjv00
Drafted in the seventh round in 2015, Adam Huska struggled in his one game in net for the Rangers this past season, allowing seven goals in a blowout loss to Colorado.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Beyond that, the Blueshirts did not get so much as a single game from the likes of Ryan Gropp, Robin Kovacs, Sean Day, Sergey Zborovskiy and Olaf Lindbom. There may still be hope for AHL Hartford’s 22-year-old winger Lauri Pajuniemi, selected 132nd overall in 2018, and there may or may not be hope for 24-year-old Wolf Pack winger Ty Ronning, the 201st selection in 2016 and due a qualifying offer by July 11.

There are always misses in the draft. And it is not as if the Rangers missed a bushel of future Hall of Famers. But how about Jordan Greenway, Erik Cernak or Anthony Cirelli instead of Gropp and/or Kovacs in 2015? How about Jesper Bratt hanging around until the sixth round in 2016?

There were options, and maybe some would have necessitated threading the needle. And perhaps this type of retroactive scrutiny is somewhat unfair and would shed a harsh light on just about every organization, GM and personnel director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elspw_0gV9YRjv00
The Rangers selected three times in the 2016 draft before the Devils took Jesper Bratt, who scored 26 goals and tallied 47 assists last season.
Getty Images

The fact is, though, that from 2015-2018, the Rangers swung 25 times after the first round in the draft and appeared to have gotten nothing more than an infield single for their troubles.

With a window of contention now open, the Rangers cannot afford that type of performance in Montreal this week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Grading the Avalanche trade for Alexandar Georgiev from Rangers

The Colorado Avalanche finally climbed back on top of the NHL mountain, winning the 2021-2022 Stanley Cup. They did so in highly impressive fashion, going 16-4 in the playoffs and beating the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Finals. Colorado has been knocking on the door of a breakthrough for a […] The post Grading the Avalanche trade for Alexandar Georgiev from Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Rangers likely to buyout Patrik Nemeth, and will Alexandar Georgiev get traded

The New York Rangers will be present at tonight’s NHL Draft being hosted in Montreal. The Canadiens hold the first overall selection while the Rangers have no picks after completing the conditions of the Andrew Copp trade. Winnipeg now has that selection which went from a conditional second-round pick to a first after reaching the Eastern Conference Final.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Colorado State
NHL

Trade talk intensifies heading into 2022 NHL Draft

MONTREAL -- David Poile said he likes to look a fellow general manager in the eye when discussing a trade, especially in the days and hours leading up to the NHL Draft. For the first time since 2019, he and the other 31 GMs are getting that opportunity. And they're relishing it.
NHL
Yardbarker

Announcer disgusted by Giancarlo Stanton home run in Yankees' 16-0 win over Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates were destroyed by the New York Yankees 16-0 on Wednesday, and Pittsburgh’s TV announcer was absolutely disgusted by the end. The game was actually a reasonable 5-0 score through seven innings. Then Manny Banuelos entered the game for the eighth and gave up a grand slam to Aaron Judge while being charged with five runs over 0.1 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Gendron, who played 14 NHL seasons, dies at 87

Jean-Guy Gendron, who played 14 NHL seasons between 1955-1972, died on Thursday. He was 87. Gendron began his career with the New York Rangers after playing one season with Providence of the American Hockey League. Following his third season in New York, Gendron was selected by the Boston Bruins in the 1958 NHL Intraleague Draft. He then played three seasons for the Bruins before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens, his hometown team, for Andre Pronovost on Nov. 27, 1960.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Penguins Agree to Terms with Kris Letang on a Six-Year Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms with defenseman Kris Letang on a six-year, $36.6 million contract extension, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract begins in the 2022-23 season and runs through the 2027-28 campaign and carries an average annual value of $6.1 million. "Kris...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Lundqvist
Person
Lias Andersson
Person
Gordie Clark
Person
Jesper Bratt
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Glen Sather
Person
Keith Yandle
NHL

Marchment dies at 53, played 17 seasons with nine NHL teams

Former defenseman was scout with Sharks since 2007. Bryan Marchment, who played 17 NHL seasons with nine teams, died Wednesday. He was 53. Known as a physical, hard-nosed defenseman, Marchment had 182 points (40 goals, 142 assists) and 2,307 penalty minutes in 926 NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets, Chicago Blackhawks, Hartford Whalers, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings 2022 Draft Preview: Targets, Strategy & More

Now that the Stanley Cup Final is over, the Detroit Red Wings are back in action, with the 2022 NHL Draft quickly approaching. Steve Yzerman, Kris Draper, and Detroit’s scouting staff have been hard at work preparing for another opportunity to bolster the organization’s rebuild. They’ll enter the 2022 draft with 10 picks, including:
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Grading Buffalo Sabres’ First-Round Picks in the Pegula Era

The Buffalo Sabres have made 15 first-round NHL Entry Draft selections since Terry Pegula purchased the franchise midway through the 2011 season. One would think the team used these to stockpile young talent for the future and turn itself into a perennial postseason contender, right?. Wrong. The Sabres have been...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy