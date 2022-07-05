ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How Fernandinho’s comments in past hint at Kalvin Phillips position change under Pep Guardiola at Man City this season

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

KALVIN PHILLIPS arrives at Manchester City as a classy holding midfielder - but the England star could find himself playing a different role with his new team.

Fernandinho's positional transition after signing for City could be something the club could look to do with Phillips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3Fcl_0gV9YQrC00
Fernandinho adapted his position in midfield after joining Manchester City Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpBZn_0gV9YQrC00
Kalvin Phillips could be set for a similar positional transition after joining the club Credit: Getty

The Brazilian midfielder, who left this summer after nine years at the Etihad, originally arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk as a marauding No8.

But over the course of his time in Manchester he transitioned into one of the best holding midfielders on the planet and made the No6 role his own.

Fernandinho provided the perfect platform for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva to shine and was vital to Pep Guardiola by successfully breaking up opposing teams on the counter-attack.

But it was not a role the 37-year-old had necessarily played much prior to joining the Cityzens.

Speaking in a City documentary, Fernandinho said, via MEN: "Sometimes you become the player a club needs you to be, and that's what happened to me."

Phillips, 26, is unlikely to replace Rodri in the No6 role as the Spaniard is undoubtedly one of the best in the world in that position.

He has been signed as a replacement to Fernandinho and may have to adapt like the Brazilian did, but instead of dropping deeper Phillips could find himself further up the pitch.

Guardiola might choose to deploy the Three Lions ace alongside De Bruyne, with Rodri playing the holding role behind them.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Inevitably there are times when Rodri will be rested and Phillips will play as a No6, with the midfielder sure to push Rodri for a starting spot.

But it is likely he will have to adapt to be able to play a number of positions under Guardiola's demanding regime.

The Yorkshireman left boyhood club Leeds to sign for City in a £45million deal which was confirmed yesterday.

He has signed a six-year deal at the Etihad after spending his whole career at Elland Road up to now.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Raheem Sterling to Chelsea transfer: Manchester City star agrees to personal terms ahead of £45 million switch

Raheem Sterling is set to become the first major signing of the Todd Boehly era after agreeing to personal terms with Chelsea. The England international is set to move to Stamford Bridge in a £45 million deal with Manchester City having concluded that he would be afforded a more consistent role under Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel than Pep Guardiola. Final details of the transfer must still be finalized between the two clubs and Sterling will need to undergo a medical, but he seems destined to be wearing the blue of Chelsea rather than City next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
David Silva
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Brazilian#Spaniard#Three Lions
Daily Mail

Chelsea need a goalscorer, Liverpool could do with an extra playmaker... and Man United hope for a miracle! Where each top six club must strengthen to keep pace with Man City after the champions signed Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips

Another year, another title. After four Premier League crowns in five seasons, it's often hard to imagine Manchester City getting any stronger. Yet every summer, the Etihad chiefs splash out with consistency - Jack Grealish for £100million in 2021, Ruben Dias for £64m in 2020, Joao Cancelo and Rodri for a combined £118m in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Arsenal legend Ian Wright admits he’s ‘jealous and frightened’ of arch-rivals Tottenham’s squad after summer transfers

ARSENAL legend Ian Wright has revealed he is "jealous and frightened" of the summer transfer business completed by arch rivals Tottenham. Spurs have already made four signings this summer - bringing in Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison. Antonio Conte is also closing in on deals for Barcelona...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mario Gotze reveals he regrets not moving to Liverpool in 2016 to reunite with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp as he claims the German is a better manager than Premier League rivals Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel due to his 'people management'

Mario Gotze has claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a better manager than Premier League rivals Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel as he revealed he regrets not following the former Borussia Dortmund coach to Anfield. The attacking midfielder, 30, has played under the Premier League's top bosses - Klopp,...
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
572K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy