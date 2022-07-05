ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

World Cup 2022 tickets: How can I buy them, when are they on sale and how much do they cost?

By Alex Terrell
The US Sun
 2 days ago
THE World Cup is just months away and England know their opposition.

The Three Lions will face Iran, the United States and Wales in the group stage.

Qatar hosts the World Cup in 2022 which starts in November Credit: PA:Press Association

Here's how you can get tickets.

When is the next World Cup taking place and where is it being held?

The Fifa World Cup in 2022 is being hosted by Qatar.

The tournament kicks off on November 21, 2022 and the final is on December 18.

What date are World Cup 2022 tickets going on sale?

Fifa announced the beginning of the World Cup ticket sale on Monday, July 4 with all matches available.

This phase of ticket sales and offers fans the best chance to see specific teams that they want.

Fifa say the tickets will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.

Any fan who has applied for tickets for Glastonbury or a big boxing match will know, you have to be sat at your computer screen, ready to pounce.

Where can I buy World Cup 2022 tickets?

You can get tickets through the Fifa.com website.

According to the world football governing body, there are four different types of tickets you can apply for:

  • Individual match tickets
  • Team specific tickets
  • Four-stadium tickets
  • Accessibility tickets

How much will World Cup tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the World Cup are as follows:

Opening match (Senegal vs Netherlands)

  • Cat 1 - QAR 2250 (£515)
  • Cat 2 - QAR 1600 (£367)
  • Cat 3 - QAR 1100 (£252)
  • Cat 4* - QAR 200 (£46)

Group matches

  • Cat 1 - QAR 800 (£183)
  • Cat 2 - QAR 600 (£137)
  • Cat 3 - QAR 250 (£57)
  • Cat 4* - QAR 40 (£9)

Round of 16

  • Cat 1 - QAR 1000 (£229)
  • Cat 2 - QAR 750 (£172)
  • Cat 3 - QAR 350 (£80)
  • Cat 4* - QAR 70 (£16)

Quarter-finals

  • Cat 1 - QAR 1550 (£355)
  • Cat 2 - QAR 1050 (£241)
  • Cat 3 - QAR 750 (£172)
  • Cat 4* - QAR 300 (£69)

Semi-finals

  • Cat 1 - QAR 3480 (£797)
  • Cat 2 - QAR 2400 (£550)
  • Cat 3 - QAR 1200 (£298)
  • Cat 4* - QAR 500 (£115)

3rd place play-off

  • Cat 1 - QAR 1550 (£355)
  • Cat 2 - QAR 1100 (£252)
  • Cat 3 - QAR 750 (£172)
  • Cat 4* - QAR 300 (£69)

Final

  • Cat 1 - QAR 5850 (£1340)
  • Cat 2 - QAR 3650 (£836)
  • Cat 3 - QAR 2200 (£504)
  • Cat 4* - QAR 750 (£172)

*Category 4 tickets are available to Qatari nationals only.

**Prices in UK pounds correct as of Tuesday, July 5.

Will I be able to buy World Cup tickets on resale websites?

During the 2018 World Cup, Fifa filed a complaint against Swiss-based website Viagogo and cancelled any tickets purchased through the site.

While that might sound selfish, ticket touting at major tournaments has been a huge issue for decades and the practice appears to have simply moved online.

It is unlikely that if you buy tickets on resale sites like Viagogo for the tournament they will be recognised by Fifa.

The US Sun

