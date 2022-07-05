ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesport, MO

Activities on tap today in Jamesport, Milan and Chillicothe

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamesport events that culminate with fireworks tonight in the park begin in the mid-afternoon. The schedule shows blacksmithing demonstrations at 3 o’clock; bounce houses for the kids from 3 until 8:30, and face painting from 3 to 9 o’clock. The Jamesport parade begins at...

www.kttn.com

kttn.com

Obituary: Randy Swank

Mr. Randy Swank, 62, a rural Trenton, Missouri resident died at 6:43 P.M., Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Mosiac Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri. His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested...
TRENTON, MO
kmmo.com

MAYOR GIVES UPDATE ON SANITATION DEPARTMENT

During his report at the Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 5, Mayor Dewey Hendrix said the city is exploring possibilities to aid its workers. Hendrix said the city is looking into making some changes to ease the physical burden on sanitation workers. Hendrix noted more information will be...
northwestmoinfo.com

HCCH Seeks Bethany Council Approval For New Hospital Site Development

Members of the Harrison County Community Hospital’s board, administration, and staff attended Bethany’s city council meeting Tuesday when a presentation was given before the Bethany Board of Aldermen asking for their approval to a site plan that would build a new hospital campus on 39th Street just south of Bulldog Avenue in Bethany. Harrison County Community Hospital CEO Tina Gillespie told council members that the hospital has worked with a consultant on a Master Facility Plan since 2018 for a location that would provide regulatory standards, stay within a budget framework, provide accessibility, and allow for future expansion. The hospital said a couple other sites were considered.
BETHANY, MO
KMBC.com

Entire city of Odessa, Missouri without power Wednesday

ODESSA, Mo. — City officials in Odessa, Missouri said an issue with transmission lines means the entire city is without electricity Wednesday morning. In a post on Facebook, the city said several Evergy transmission lines that feed their entire system are down. They said the issue caused damage to the city's power substation.
ODESSA, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Bob Overton

Bob Overton, Trenton, Missouri resident died Friday, July first, 2022 after a long illness. Bob was the son of Robert Elvis and Mona Margaret McNabb Overton. He was born August 6, 1940, in a log cabin north of Brimson, MO. The cabin had formerly been the Grubbtown post office. He attended nearby Knightstown School and graduated from Trenton High School in 1958. He attended the University of MO and UMKC.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Municipal Utilities issues “Peak Alert”

Trenton Municipal Utilities has issued a “Peak Alert” starting July 5th and ending on July 7th for customers in Trenton. The forecast hot temperatures could increase energy usage and result in higher utility bills for Trenton Municipal Utility customers. Cooling costs make up the majority of energy expenses for residents and small business owners. People are urged to control their utility costs by avoiding the use of things that can heat a building from 2:00 PM to 6:00. A peak warning is issued by utilities to alert consumers to the possibility of high bills.
TRENTON, MO
KMBC.com

Odessa residents tough out scorching heat amid extended power blackout

ODESSA, Mo. — East of Kansas City, it's been a long day for people in Odessa, Missouri. They are without power and have been since very early morning Wednesday. There is no good time to be without power, but a summer heatwave might be near the top of the list as one of the worst times for a blackout.
ODESSA, MO

