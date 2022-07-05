ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

*Traffic Advisory* State Police Investigating Serious Collision

 2 days ago

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, July 5, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Shiloh Church Road in the Laurel area....

WMDT.com

Car accidents on the rise due to road rage, officials say

DELMARVA – The holiday weekend just passed and police departments across Delmarva are releasing their crime data, with an increase in accidents due to road rage reported. “When people drive aggressively unfortunately that’s when accidents happen and that’s when crashes occur, and people get killed,” says Sergeant Jessica Shehan, the Public Information Officer with Virginia State Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMDT.com

Ocean View man found passed out in vehicle, arrested on 7th DUI

OCEAN VIEW, Del. – An Ocean View man was arrested late last week on his 7th DUI and other related charges. According to police, a call came in on July 1st regarding a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Royal Farms, located at 58 Atlantic Avenue. Officers found the man, later identified as 61-year-old Paul Longacre, passed out behind the wheel of a Subaru Forester.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
WDEL 1150AM

DelDOT: Speed cameras cutting crashes in half

Officials with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) said the use of electronic speed cameras has reduced the number of crashes in the I-95 work zone in Wilmington by 55-percent. According to numbers presented this week by DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski to state legislators, there were 95 work zone wrecks...
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Police Investigating Serious Crash in Laurel

LAUREL, DE – Police are advising motorists to avoid the area of Shiloh Church Road in Laurel as an investigation into a serious crash this morning continues. Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, July 5, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Shiloh Church Road in the Laurel area.
LAUREL, DE
clayconews.com

Fatal Vehicle versus Pedestrian Crash on Route 50 in Maryland

BOWIE, MD (July 6, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a AAA worker late last night in Prince George’s County. The deceased is identified as Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced Okozi deceased on the scene.
BOWIE, MD
Daily Voice

Victims Identified In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Maryland: State Police

Police have released the names of two men - believed to be related - involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Maryland, authorities announced. Princess Anne residents Richard Cantrell III, 35, and Michael Jarman, 61, were pronounced dead inside their Somerset Country home in the 32000 block of West Post Office Road in Princess Anne at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to officials.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WBOC

Police ID Woman Killed in Camden-Wyoming Area Crash

CAMDEN, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that occurred last week in the Camden-Wyoming area. Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Md. Police said that shortly before 8 a.m. June 29, a 2004 Pontiac...
CAMDEN, DE
Daily Voice

Extra Crispy: Chicken Truck Goes Up In Flames On Maryland Highway

A tractor-trailer driver is calling fowl after his poultry truck went up in flames while traveling on a busy Maryland highway on National Chicken Day. In Wicomico County, first responders from multiple agencies responded to a reported vehicle fire in the eastbound lanes of Ocean Gateway near Porter Road in Hebron at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, according to fire officials.
HEBRON, MD
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject Following Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Allan Simms of Rehoboth Beach, DE for firearm offenses following an investigation into an assault that occurred in the Rehoboth Beach area on Monday morning. On July 4, 2022, at approximately 12:05 a.m., troopers were alerted to an assault that had just occurred in...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Two Vehicles Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating after someone opened fire on two vehicles Monday night. At approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Collins Drive for a report of someone with a firearm in the area. Officers responded but did not locate that individual. While on scene, officers spoke with witnesses who stated that there was an altercation between several people in the area. During the altercation, an unknown male suspect fired multiple rounds, striking two unoccupied vehicles that were nearby.
DOVER, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Troopers Investigating Robbery of Outlet Store

Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the Rehoboth Beach area on Monday afternoon. On July 4, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., an unknown male subject entered the Fragrance Hut located at 35016 Midway Outlet Drive. The suspect gathered numerous bottles of cologne and began leaving the store without rendering payment for the items. When he was approached by a store employee, the suspect confronted the victim with a can of pepper spray. The suspect exited the store and fled the scene in a blue Kia Optima, and was last seen proceeding southbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers responded to the area and observed the vehicle on southbound Coastal Highway traveling towards Bethany Beach. Officers from the Bethany Beach Police Department attempted to stop the Kia, but the driver failed to stop on command. A brief pursuit ensued, which was discontinued due to traffic conditions. Officers established a perimeter in the Bethany Beach area in an attempt to locate the Kia Optima, but were unsuccessful in doing so. No one was injured in this incident, and the suspect remains at-large.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
WBOC

Police Confirm Deaths of Stepfather and Stepson in Somerset County the Result of Apparent Murder-Suicide

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police confirmed Wednesday two men found dead yesterday were a stepfather and stepson who died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to Police, the victims are Richard Cantwell III, 35, and Michael Jarman. 61, both of Princess Anne. The two men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside their West Post Office Road home around 4:30 pm Tuesday. Cantwell, is the stepson of Jarman.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Three teens steal vehicle, flee from officers

DOVER, Del. – Three teens have been charged after police say they stole a vehicle early Wednesday morning. At around 5:40 a.m., Dover Police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Thames Drive for a report of a stolen 2017 Hyundai Sonata. The investigating officer announced details of the stolen vehicle over the police radio while at the scene.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Dover Police Issues Theft Warning, Elantra and Sonata Owners

DOVER, Md.-The Dover Police Department is alerting residents and drivers about a string of thefts and attempted thefts of Hyundai Elantras and Sonatas. According to police, in the past 7-10 days, Dover Police has investigated at least 5 incidents of attempted or successful theft of the makes and models-specifically 2015-2017 models. The suspects are using a 'hot wiring' method to steal the vehicles.
DOVER, DE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Young woman from Eastern Shore dies in Delaware car accident

Delaware State Police have identified a young Eastern Shore woman who died in a car accident last week in central Delaware, apparently after suffering a brain aneurysm. The accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. June 29, on Willow Grove Road in the Dover area. Her gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe drove off the road, spun around, hit a utility pole, and ended up overturned in a ditch, say Delaware State Police.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Police investigating robbery at Rehoboth outlet store

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the outlets in Rehoboth Beach Monday afternoon. According to police, an unknown male entered the Fragrance Hut, located at 35016 Midway Outlet Drive, at around 2:40 p.m. The suspect reportedly grabbed numerous bottles of cologne and began leaving the store without paying for the items. When approached by the store employee, the suspect confronted the victim with a can of pepper spray. The suspect then fled the scene in a blue Kia Optima and was last seen traveling towards Bethany Beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Dispatch

OC Beach Patrol Reports High Rescue Activity, Reduced Staff

OCEAN CITY – With the Fourth of July now in the rear-view mirror, a mid-season check with the Ocean City Beach Patrol this week revealed a busy start to the season with staffed stands further apart because of staffing issues. The Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) officially began manning...
OCEAN CITY, MD

