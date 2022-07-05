ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Kate Middleton photographs Camilla for Country Life cover with Canon EOS 5D IV

By Lauren Scott
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

It's well known that Kate Middleton, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, is a keen amateur photographer, crediting her love of photography to her grandfather . She is currently the patron of the Royal Photographic Society , and has been spotted with many brands of camera over years, including a Sony, Fujifilm and most often, Canon.

The Duchess of Cornwall has most recently put her photography skills into practice by taking cover images of Camilla, the HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, for a special anniversary issue of Country Life . The issue, set to be published on July 13 2022, is being guest-edited by the Duchess of Cornwall.

The charming portrait of HRH The Duchess of Cornwall was captured in the garden, to reflect her love for the countryside. She was photographed using natural light, and HRH The Duchess of Cambridge used a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV with a Canon EF50mm f/1.2L USM, an incredibly popular lens for portraiture.

In terms of camera settings, a wide aperture of f/2.8 was used to throw the background into a blur and focus on the royal sitter, and along with a shutter speed of 1/800sec and ISO 320.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Xfpl_0gV9W7uw00

The cover image of Country Life captured by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge (Image credit: The Duchess of Cambridge for Country Life)

According to Paula Lester, Country Life’s Managing and Features Editor, The Duchess of Cambridge was incredibly professional about the assignment, talking through the elements of shoot ahead of time. It took place at Ray Mill House in Lacock, which is The Duchess of Cornwall’s private home in the county of Wiltshire, UK.

"The Duchess of Cambridge took our cover images at the request of our Guest Editor", shares Paula . "She phoned me to discuss our requirements for the cover and subsequently composed a range of beautifully shot images. The Duchess of Cornwall, and we could not be happier with the results — in fact, the set of images she took was so good that we struggled to choose only three, from which The Duchess of Cornwall made her final selection."

The chosen cover image will grace the souvenir 244-page issue of Country Life, which will coincide with The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday.

Read more

What camera does Kate Middleton use?
Best Canon camera
Best professional cameras
Best lens for portraits

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon Eos 5d#Future Plc#Camilla For Country Life#Fujifilm#Iso 320
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Will Need to Return to the Royal Family to “Relieve Pressure” Off Prince William and Kate Middleton, Expert Says

Last weekend was the first time we had seen a Buckingham Palace balcony moment since 2019—pre-pandemic and, well, pre-a lot of things. At the last Trooping the Colour before COVID-19 struck our world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were very much still working royals, as was Prince Andrew. Prince Philip was still alive, and the Buckingham Palace balcony was full, packed to the brim with the Queen and her entire family.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s portrait bashed by critics: ‘Looks like a wax figure from Madame Tussauds’

The official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has received a wide range of criticism from art critics and amateurs alike, who suggest the painting is “awkward” and resembles a “wax figure” from Madame Tussaud’s.The joint portrait was unveiled on Thursday during the royal couple’s visit to the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. Painted by award-winning portrait artist Jamie Coreth, the picture was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the county of Cambridgeshire.In the full-length portrait, Prince William and Kate Middleton are captured side-by-side with their arms around one another and looking...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Prince Charles' Mom Suffering From Early Stages Of Dementia? Camilla Parker-Bowles Reportedly Working Overtime Trying To Get Monarch To Step Down

The historic 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth has, undeniably, seen numerous changes, including the way in which the British monarch performs her duties. While the wife of the late Prince Philip remains very visible to the public, she was forced to reevaluate her working schedule and scale back public appearances in the wake of multiple health scares and what Buckingham Palace previously confirmed to be episodic mobility problems.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
Page Six

Princess Charlotte hilariously scolds Prince Louis during Jubilee Pageant

Being a big sister is her crowning glory. Princess Charlotte, 7, was seen scolding her younger brother Prince Louis, 4, during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday – after their mom, Kate Middleton, struggled to get the little royal to behave. A now-viral video from the event shows Louis putting his fist in his mouth before Charlotte yanks his hand down away from his face. She then appears to scold him before turning to properly sit in her seat. Unfortunately, the nudge from his sister did little to hold Louis back, as he swiftly returned to making hand gestures...
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince Charles' 'Utterly Charming' Moment with Prince Louis Showed His Sweet Side as a Grandpa

Prince Charles' sweet bond with his grandson Prince Louis was on full display during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. At the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5, 4-year-old Prince Louis went viral for his adorable antics, from making faces at mom Kate Middleton to excitedly dancing around while watching the parade pass by in front of Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy