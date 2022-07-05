Shell casings, live rounds found after report of gunshots at Providence park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly four dozen shell casings and live rounds were found Monday after Providence police responded to a report of gunshots at a park on the city’s East Side.

According to the police report obtained by 12 News, the call came in just after midnight from the area of Billy Taylor Park on Camp Street.

The responding officer located “approximately 40 discharged cartridge casings and several live rounds” on the basketball court and the grass next to it, the report said, as well as six more shell casings on the other side of the nearby footbridge.

There were no suspects at the scene when police arrived, and no firearms were found in the area.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

A 26-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at the same park in mid-May.

