Two kids inside bounce house shot in ‘unprovoked’ attack at cookout, Indiana cops say

Two children inside a bounce house were shot in what Indianapolis police are calling an “unprovoked” attack. WTHR screengrab

An 8-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy were shot as they were playing inside a bounce house at a Fourth of July cookout, Indiana police told media outlets.

The shooting reportedly happened around 6:55 p.m. Monday outside a shopping center in Indianapolis. Authorities said the gunmen fled after the shooting.

Several kids and adults were at the cookout when the suspects arrived and fired into the crowd, police told WISH. The two children inside the bounce house were shot, as well as a man at the event, who took himself to a nearby hospital, the TV stationreported.

“You have two innocent children that are just here trying to enjoy Fourth of July weekend, playing in a bounce house, when careless individuals come up and open fire into a crowd with absolutely no regard for human life whatsoever,” Indianapolis police Capt. Mike Leepper told WXIN.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in critical but stable condition, WRTV reported. The adult was listed in stable condition, WTHR reported.

Leepper said it’s believed the shooting “was an unprovoked attack,” according to WTHR.

There have been nearly 50 juveniles injured in shootings so far this year in Indianapolis, WXIN reported.

Police have not released any details about the shooters. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.