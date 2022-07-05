ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Two kids inside bounce house shot in ‘unprovoked’ attack at cookout, Indiana cops say

By Mike Stunson
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago
Two children inside a bounce house were shot in what Indianapolis police are calling an “unprovoked” attack. WTHR screengrab

An 8-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy were shot as they were playing inside a bounce house at a Fourth of July cookout, Indiana police told media outlets.

The shooting reportedly happened around 6:55 p.m. Monday outside a shopping center in Indianapolis. Authorities said the gunmen fled after the shooting.

Several kids and adults were at the cookout when the suspects arrived and fired into the crowd, police told WISH. The two children inside the bounce house were shot, as well as a man at the event, who took himself to a nearby hospital, the TV stationreported.

“You have two innocent children that are just here trying to enjoy Fourth of July weekend, playing in a bounce house, when careless individuals come up and open fire into a crowd with absolutely no regard for human life whatsoever,” Indianapolis police Capt. Mike Leepper told WXIN.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in critical but stable condition, WRTV reported. The adult was listed in stable condition, WTHR reported.

Leepper said it’s believed the shooting “was an unprovoked attack,” according to WTHR.

There have been nearly 50 juveniles injured in shootings so far this year in Indianapolis, WXIN reported.

Police have not released any details about the shooters. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Comments / 39

John Webb
2d ago

We have too many monsters in our midst! I'm surprised we don't have vigilantes trying to protect where police can't!

Reply(3)
24
Lonna Johnson
2d ago

lord what type of animals live amongst us...you obviously do not believe in God...ohhh but there is one and judgment is upon you...may he have mercy on your soul.... for you had none towards innocent children...prayers to those children and the adult who was shot...Prayers for Indianapolis and for the world

Reply(3)
8
Candy Jones
2d ago

This is so sad 😭 , praying for all involved for healing in Jesus name AMEN. 🙏🏽

Reply
16
 

WRTV

16-year-old shot on Indianapolis' northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old was wounded in a shooting Wednesday on the city's northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the teen victim shot while responding before 12:10 p.m. to the 4400 block of North Vinewood Avenue. This is near North High School Road and West 46th Street, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.
WTHR

Man, 3 juveniles arrested near Colts canal playground on gun charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and three juveniles were arrested on the Fourth of July near the Indianapolis Colts Canal Playspace in downtown Indianapolis. Shortly after 10 p.m., a camera operator at the Regional Operations Center alerted IMPD officers of people possibly armed in the 300 block of West Walnut Street, near North Senate Avenue and West St. Clair Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

ISP helicopter team finds missing child

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police crew in a helicopter helped rescue a missing child July 4. The team was near Indianapolis when they received a call for assistance in Elkhart County. The pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and tactical flight officer John Riggers arrived in the area around...
Fox 32 Chicago

Cousin of Gary mayor among 3 killed at block party mass shooting

CHICAGO - The three people killed in a mass shooting in Gary, Indiana Tuesday have been identified. The gunfire erupted during a block party shortly before 1 a.m., wounding 10 people in total. The mayor of Gary released a statement saying his cousin was one of the three people fatally...
WISH-TV

Docs: Adult, 3 teens arrested with guns at Colts Playground on canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested after telling police officers he gave guns to three teens. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tyrese Cole and three juveniles Monday night near the Colts Playground on the Downtown Canal. IMPD said officers were patrolling the area as residents gathered...
CBS Chicago

Family member of Gary, Indiana mayor among those killed in block party shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced his cousin was among those killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary just after midnight on Tuesday.The mayor said in a statement his cousin, Marquise Hall, 26, was one of the three people who were killed. Seven others were wounded in the shooting in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m."Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss," Prince said in the statement. "Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we're also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to...
FOX59

IMPD: Juvenile hit by stray bullet on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile boy was taken to Riley Hospital in serious condition after he was hit by a stray bullet in connection to a shooting shortly after midnight. Police in Indianapolis say the juvenile’s mother called 911 after her child was apparently hit by crossfire in the 800 block of Eugene Street around 12:35 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

7 shot in Indy, including 1 dead, in post-holiday violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Fourth of July fireworks were followed by shots fired across Indianapolis, injuring at least seven people and killing one of them, in the overnight and early morning hours of Tuesday, July 5. 12:33 a.m. – 34th and Moller Police were first called to the 34th and Moller area for a report of a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis man pleads guilty to murder of mail carrier

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing an Indianapolis mail carrier over an argument about non-delivery caused by an aggressive dog. On Tuesday, Tony Cushingberry-Mays pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The charge stemmed from the April 2020 murder of Angela Summers while she was working her mail route.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
963xke.com

Indiana 11-year-old killed in fireworks explosion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – No one is saying just what happened in a fireworks explosion in Mt. Vernon that killed an 11-year-old boy. His mom yesterday identified him as Camrynn McMichael. Police say the boy died on the way to the hospital after being seriously injured in an explosion...
FOX59

Woman dies in Delaware County crash, 3 children hurt

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A Tuesday afternoon crash killed a Hartford City woman and left three children injured. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Alyssa Stephens was heading north on Indiana 167 when her car went off the road and rolled over around 3 p.m. Tuesday. It happened north of Delaware County Road 900 N in the northeastern part of the county.
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
