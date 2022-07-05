ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dan Campbell Ranked as Third-Worst NFL Head Coach

By Vito Chirco
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions enter the 2022 campaign with a higher level of expectations than they did in Campbell's first season as Lions head man.

Campbell & Co. went a dismal 3-13-1 in 2021, failing to win a game until Week 13 (a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings).

The Lions spent the majority of the season on building team chemistry and establishing a winning culture inside the locker room. And, fans and pundits alike seemed to be pleased with the results of the Campbell-led locker room makeover.

At the same time, it allowed Campbell, in his first year as a full-time NFL head coach, to grow on the job and get away with some inexcusable over-aggressiveness and shoddy game management.

He won't get a pass for such mistakes in year No. 2, and the Detroit fanbase hopes that the positive culture that was built last year leads to more wins for the franchise in 2022. If it doesn't, it might just mean that Campbell's days are numbered in the Motor City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlYFb_0gV9VUvN00
Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently put together a ranking of the 32 head coaches in the NFL, and ranked the Lions head man No. 30, just ahead of the Houston Texans' Lovie Smith (No. 32) and the Chicago Bears' Matt Eberflus (No. 31).

Here's what Benjamin had to say:

"Detroit won't like this, because he took the nickname 'Dan the Man' to new heights as a first-timer, invoking archaic humanity with his tearful war cries and knee-cap speeches. But energy doesn't equate to wins, as his 3-13-1 debut confirmed, and not even an influx of speedy weapons may absolve the continued commitment to QB Jared Goff."

In case you were wondering, Benjamin ranked the Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid as the No. 1 head coach in the league today.

Meanwhile, SI All Lions' Christian Booher had a different ranking in mind for Campbell. He ranked the fiery Detroit head coach No. 17.

Per Booher,

"Campbell has done a very good job of changing the culture in Detroit. His quips have made him popular among the media, and he’s shown to be open and authentic. Now, he’ll have to live up to the standards he’s setting inside the team’s walls. He’s handled the mindset change, now Campbell must win games."

Going into the 2022 season, the pressure is on Campbell to start turning the Lions into a winner. He doesn't have to guide Detroit to a playoff appearance this upcoming season, but he likely has to guide the team to at least seven wins to maintain his high-end job security.

And, if he does lead the Lions to such a win improvement, he likely will move up in CBS Sports' head coach rankings a year from now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4XXu_0gV9VUvN00

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BroBible

The Browns Are Being Blasted For Their Statement Following The Baker Mayfield Trade

The Browns have traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The move ends an offseason of drama between the signal caller and the team that drafted him. The 2021 season ended with Cleveland missing out on the playoffs, and Mayfield needing shoulder surgery in January. The passer played through injury for most of the year, leading the Browns to an 6-8 mark in his 14 starts. This, a season after taking the organization to its first postseason appearance in nearly 20 years.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

4-Star QB Flips Commitment From Penn State To SEC Power

In April, four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes committed to Penn State. On July 7, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. After taking time to think about his options, Stoke decided that he wants to play college football at Florida. "First and foremost, I am very grateful for all of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Baker Mayfield trade

NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield has finally been traded. The Carolina Panthers - who've been linked to Mayfield all offseason - acquired Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday. All they had to give up was a fifth-round pick. Mayfield now enters a quarterback room featuring Sam Darnold and third-round draft...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

4-Star DB Flips Commitment From Alabama To Big Ten Program

In January, four-star defensive back Elliot Washington committed to Alabama. On Friday, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. Washington, a Florida native, has decided to take his talents to Penn State. He announced this move on his Twitter account. "I would like to thank the University of Alabama,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AllLions

Is Lions' 2022 Season Opener with Eagles a Must Win?

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are looking to make a significant improvement in the win-loss column headed into the 2022 season. Campbell, in his first season with the Lions in 2021, led the team to a 3-13-1 record and a last-place finish in the NFC North division. Additionally, Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Head Coach#Texans#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Campbell Co#Cbs Sports#The Chicago Bears
The Game Haus

Schools the ACC Should Consider Adding

Conference realignment has been pushed into overdrive. Schools are hopping conferences, while leagues that arent the Big Ten and SEC are scrambling. The ACC is negotiating a cross-conference championship with the ACC, but also is having teams rumored to leave. They may need to add schools if some exit. Here are Schools the ACC should consider adding.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Five CFB teams set to rise in 2022 — and 5 set to tumble

The programs at the top of college football can change in an instant. LSU won a national championship in 2019. The next year the Tigers were 5-5. Florida State won nine-plus games every season from 2010-16. The Seminoles have gone a combined 19-27 the last four seasons. Rosters turn over...
NFL
AllLions

Bettors Picking Lions to Win NFC North in 2022

From last place in the NFC North to division champs: Could it be the story of the Detroit Lions in 2022?. It's a tall task to ask of the Lions, after they went a dismal 3-13-1 a year ago in Dan Campbell's first season patrolling the sidelines. It also looks...
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

B1G target Cameron Seldon gives finalists, commitment date

Cameron Seldon listed his final 3 teams, and when he’ll be committing to 1 of them on Thursday. He has 2 B1G schools on his list. Seldon is listed as a 4-star WR per the 247Sport Composite. His finalists are Penn State, Maryland, and Tennessee. Seldon will be committing on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. He is from the 2023 class, and is the No. 7 ranked player at his position out of Northumberland High School in Heathersville, Virginia.
FOOTBALL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy