Escambia County, FL

Cops Seize Suspect’s Corvette, Wrap It in Police Decals — Troll Job

By Mark Putzer
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
In Florida, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office added a new car to its fleet: a 2017 Corvette Z06. It seized the Corvette from a felony suspect and then wrapped the sports car in police decals. The post Cops Seize Suspect’s Corvette, Wrap It in Police Decals — Troll Job appeared first on...

Comments / 127

Glock 4 U
2d ago

Supreme Court needs to look at all the legal and illegal search and seizure’s! Just because a crime was committed didn’t always justify taking property! Police departments and Feds have been getting away with auto seizures for far too long ! Many people don’t have the financial means to even Begin the long process of trying to get their property back !

Reply(28)
50
sageseeker
1d ago

today i am working for a major city at the police training center. i have for over 10 years. let me say that the majority of police would be fine in breaking the law when they personally benefit.

Reply(7)
20
Jack Deegan
2d ago

Seizure and Forfeiture of Criminal Assets are nothing new in Florida, the State has upheld a Zero Tolerance Policy for Decades so there.

Reply
11
