Brooklyn, NY

Happy Birthday To Wu Tang Co-Founder/Producer RZA!

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in Hip Hop history, one of the culture’s most influential musical masterminds was born. Wu-Tang Clan frontman Robert Fitzgerald Diggs a.k.a. RZA was born today (July 5) in Brooklyn, New York, 49 years ago. Since stepping on the scene in 1989, RZA has done more than just create...

