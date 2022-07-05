ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

PHOTOS: Historic building collapses in Mount Airy

By Daniel Pierce, Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KrIV_0gV9UqBS00

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest buildings in Mount Airy partially collapsed early Tuesday.

Firefighters got the call early in the morning that the Main Oak Emporium, in the heart of downtown Mount Airy, had collapsed.

Mount Airy police are waiting on engineers to come in and look at how structurally sound the building is, which could give them more details on how this collapse happened and if the building can be saved.

The concern for a lot of people is if the side facing the street will also fall.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AioA0_0gV9UqBS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWyPB_0gV9UqBS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtzQY_0gV9UqBS00

Police say one of their patrol officers spotted bricks falling from the building around 5 this morning. Another witness says the side of the building collapsed at around 5-45.

A lot of people are at least relieved that it happened overnight and not during yesterday’s Fourth of July parade.

“11 o’clock yesterday morning, there would’ve been hundreds of people just in that small area near the winery on the other side of the Emporium, between the two sides of the street. As tragic as this is, it would’ve been incredibly tragic,” Sue Heckman said.

15 to 20 shops are closed due to this ongoing cleanup effort. We don’t know for how long they’ll have to keep their doors closed.

A pet hotel owner right across the street from the building said they moved all of their animals to the back of their business where they can be safe, just in case the worst were to happen.

In October of 2021, the Mt Airy News reported that a Durham based company had bought the building and planned to renovate them to become AirBNBs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Crews return to the scene of Main Oak Emporium collapse in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Inspectors and demolition crews are back at the Main Oak Emporium after Tuesday’s collapse. Shops and roads in the heart of downtown Mount Airy are still closed, in order to keep people safe. The collapse happened early Tuesday when an officer with the Mount Airy police spotted bricks falling from the building around 5 a.m.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Main Oak Building suffers collapse

A delicate touch was used by the equipment operator to bring small chunks of brick down to the roadway below. (Ryan Kelly | Mount Airy News) William Carpenter submitted these drone photos of the Main Oak Building collapse. Photo Credit: William Carpenter. By the light of day Wednesday, the situation...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WUSA9

Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer fire causes 12-mile backup in Northern Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia State Police report all southbound lanes of Interstate 495 have reopened following a tractor trailer fire Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was backed up for 12 miles on the Beltway just after Arlington Boulevard (Route 50) around 4 p.m. Fairfax firefighters responded to the scene and brought the fire under control quickly. Firefighters reported no injuries as a result of the fire. About 25 minutes after the first report of the fire, fire crews tweeted that the fire was under control.
WFXR

Nine dead after crashing on Virginia highways over Fourth of July weekend

(WFXR) — The 2022 Independence Day weekend proved to be a deadly one — especially for motorcyclists — in Virginia, with a total of nine lives lost in crashes across the Commonwealth’s highways. According to Virginia State Police, the holiday statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 1 and concluded at midnight […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Airy, NC
Mount Airy, NC
Crime & Safety
WFXR

Severe storms, power outages across southwest, central Virginia

(WFXR) — Appalachian Power (AEP) reported outages across the southwest and central Virginia area. Crews reported 12,627 customers without power across the grid as a line of severe storms marched across the area Tuesday afternoon. Below are the outages reported: Lynchburg: 672 outages, 12 cases Bedford County: 1,260 outages, 26 cases Campbell County: 13 outages, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Daily South

Casings From Thousands of Molting Flies Pile Up on North Carolina Lake

A suspected fish kill at a North Carolina lake turned out to be something much less alarming. According to Yadkin Riverkeeper, the "gross" scum covering parts of High Rock Lake outside Salisbury is actually the result of thousands of molting mayflies shedding their casings. "It's gross and scummy, but doesn't...
SALISBURY, NC
WSLS

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve already been dealing with severe storms and more could be coming our way through this evening and later tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 13 cities and counties in our viewing area, including Lynchburg, Danville, and Martinsville. These...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Accident#The Main Oak Emporium#The Mt Airy News
WRIC - ABC 8News

9 drivers killed during July 4 weekend, 69 arrested for driving under influence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people, including three motorcyclists, died this past Fourth of July weekend across Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. The nine deadly crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth and the counties of Chesterfield, Botetourt, King William, Loudoun and Warren. VSP said the motorcycle crashes happened in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County. One person was also killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in King William County.
FOX8 News

5 new movie/TV projects that will be filmed in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – If you think that recent announcement that Hallmark was filming one of its movies in Salisbury was big news, check out these new TV and film projects that are coming to North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday five new projects that would receive money from the North Carolina Film and […]
Smoky Mountain News

Spotted lanternfly arrives in N.C.

The first established presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) has been confirmed in North Carolina. Initial surveys indicate that the pest’s known distribution is within a 5-mile radius in Forsyth County near Interstate 40 in Kernersville and extending to the Guilford County line, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reports. Survey efforts are ongoing.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WTQR Q104.1

This Is The Best Fishing Spot In North Carolina

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
HOBBIES
theroanokestar.com

Virginia and Norfolk Southern Announce Closing of Western Rail Initiative Agreement

Agreement Will Expand Passenger Rail to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) have announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement which will expand passenger rail service from Washington, DC to Roanoke, Va. and to the New River Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia State Police Investigate Single Vehicle Crash That Results In A Fatality

On Wednesday, July 6, at approximately 9:53 a.m. the state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash in Brunswick County that had resulted in a fatality. The driver and sole occupant of a 2009 Toyota Camry, 16 year old male, was traveling southbound on Tanner Town Road at a high rate of speed, when he lost control, ran off the roadway and overcorrected, striking an embankment. Upon striking the embankment, the vehicle began to overturn several times, ejecting the 16 year old driver.
Daily Voice

Virginia Rapper Wanted On Weapons Charge: U.S. Marshals

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to find a Virginia rapper who is wanted on a federal weapons charge, authorities said. William “Mike” Burgess, a Norfolk rapper who goes by the name POWER$$$ and MIC POWER$$$, is considered to be armed and dangerous, the U.S. Marshal Service said. Agents say you should not approach him.
Hinton News

Virginia man arrested in Summers County

Hinton WV (Hinton News) A Virginia man was arrested in Summers County on Friday, July 1. The individual, George Everett Treadway Jr., is facing multiple charges, including domestic battery and transport of a controlled substance into the state. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic altercation. The responding officer received advisement that Treadway had left the scene in his vehicle. Before reaching the residence, the officer spotted Treadway and performed a traffic stop. The officer notes that he could smell the distinct scent of fresh marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. According to the criminal...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy