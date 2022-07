WALLOWA COUNTY – (News Release from Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept.) Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, awarded 20 grants totaling $293,900 for historic properties and archaeology projects. Six of the grants were awarded in the Diamonds in the Rough category. This grant funds façade enhancements that restore the historic character of the property. The other 14 grants were in the Preserving Oregon category for properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places and for archaeology projects.

WALLOWA COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO