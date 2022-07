Back in 1976, the Canadian rock star Randy Bachman’s prized guitar was stolen. Having worked odd jobs as a teenager to save up for the pumpkin orange electric Gretsch, then 32-year-old Bachman was heartbroken. On tour, he’d been diligent about shackling the guitar to hotel room toilets with tow truck chains whenever he left the room. But on the day it was stolen, his staff had been careless and briefly left their Toronto Holiday Inn hotel room without chaining it up.

