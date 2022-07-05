ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Drier air and hotter temperatures this week

By Erica Meyer
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXv65_0gV9TBTE00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is mild, humid and partly cloudy across the state. A few showers are ending in central New Mexico, and all areas should be drier by mid-morning until the early afternoon. Isolated storms will pop up in the mountains today, with the heaviest storms expected in the northern mountains, northeast highlands, Sacramento Mountains and nearby southeast plains. We will see less rain than yesterday in western New Mexico, with just isolated storms possible. All storms will move northeast off of the high terrain.

Forecast Continues Below

Drier air will arrive in western and central New Mexico today, which is what limits the rain there. As we go into the second half of the week, high pressure will build over the west and Four Corners, creating drier conditions, and heating temperatures up through the weekend. We will see the hottest temperatures since early-mid June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Dry air through late week, heating up to south and east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be the quietest days of the work week, but not completely dry. Temperatures have been climbing the past couple days, expected to continue throughout a majority of the state with near to above normal high’s into the weekend. Storms are already popping up over the Jemez […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Drier west, storms east and hot for all of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is mild for all, and especially warm for southeast New Mexico, ahead of a hot day. Temperatures will climb into the 80s, 90s and 100s this afternoon. Most of western New Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley will stay dry and mostly sunny today. Moisture will be sufficient for storms in […]
KRQE News 13

Afternoon storms stick around as temperatures rise in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a lot of rainfall this past Fourth of July weekend, a drying trend is on the way to Western New Mexico. This will push the monsoon moisture east and allow better coverage of thunderstorms there, especially across the southeast plains into this afternoon. The best location to see stronger storms will […]
KRQE News 13

Hotter with more spotty storms for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A couple of showers and thunderstorms will last through the morning commute in far east-central New Mexico, and far southwest NM near Deming and the lower Rio Grande Valley. Skies are mostly sunny elsewhere and temperatures are mild. Isolated storms will pop up in the mountains again today, moving northeast into the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Sacramento, NM
KRQE News 13

Western and central New Mexico dries out Thursday

Drier air will continue to nudge into western and central New Mexico Thursday, bringing even drier weather to this part of the state. Eastern New Mexico will see an uptick in storm chances Thursday though. Another downtick in storms Wednesday across New Mexico as dry air continues to move in...
KRQE News 13

Scientists explain connection between wildfires and flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wildfires have scorched lands throughout New Mexico and burn scars left behind leave communities prone to flooding. A scientist from Los Alamos National Lab explains what exactly causes it. Scientists explain one factor behind the flooding is similar to when you wax a car and water beads form. They say the water […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier#Sacramento Mountains#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Sandia National Labs uses solar power to roast green chile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Labs is taking a unique approach to roasting New Mexico’s staple crop, green chile. Researchers at the labs were able to use concentrated sunlight sun to roast the chile, instead of using propane. “I’m hopeful for seeing how the next generation of chile farmers in New Mexico such as myself […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fire investigation, Freedom Fourth returns, Warmer temperatures, Zozobra tickets, Free ice cream

Tuesday’s Top Stories Info sought in Sandia Casino robbery APD investigating homicide in southwest Albuquerque Budget issues mean Environment Department can’t do all inspections New Mexico News Podcast: How ‘protected’ are abortions in New Mexico? UK climate protesters glue themselves to Constable frame Man in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting Brittney Griner sends […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: SWAT callout, Victim identified, Hot temperatures, Second rebate, Solar chile roasting

Thursday’s Top Stories NMDOT getting rid of ‘obsolete’ I-25 Northbound MLK exit Stranded immigrants found in New Mexico City looking to clear homeless camp at Coronado Park Witness recounts Fourth of July party shooting in Albuquerque UNM student has sights set on pro boxing career Johnson resigns but remains UK prime minister for now Brittney […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $807,573 which is 177% higher than the state average of $291,328.
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico cannabis sales near $38M in June

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest sales data show that New Mexico retailers sold another $21.2 million in recreational cannabis in June. That means cannabis sales have remained fairly constant over the last few months. Albuquerque’s retailers continued to earn the most, selling over $7 million worth of recreational cannabis last month, the latest report from […]
KRQE News 13

Gas prices easing up across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices are falling throughout the state, now averaging $4.62 per gallon. That’s down 10 cents compared to a week ago and while it isn’t a huge drop, drivers say it’s a welcome change. “It’s actually feeling nice, fill up the tank on not $100, just $80. So that’s pretty great,” said […]
TRAFFIC
KRQE News 13

Electric, newer cars push New Mexico to consider road user fees

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fuel-efficient cars and electric vehicles might be good for New Mexico’s greenhouse emissions, but as drivers use less gas, the state’s funding source for road improvement is shrinking. So, lawmakers are considering new ways to pay for roads. New Mexico’s Department of Transportation...
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy