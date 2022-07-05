ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield house catches fire due to improperly discarded fireworks, 4 people without home

By Tyler Thrasher
 2 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire left four people out of a home overnight on Tuesday in Chesterfield County.

The home in the 15500 block of Twisted Cedar Court was said to have been on fire at 11:57 p.m. on Monday night just before midnight.

The fire was caused due to improperly discarded fireworks, according to Chesterfield Fire Department.

Two adults and two children are out of a home and being assisted by family and friends. The fire was marked under control at 12:47 a.m. and no injuries have been reported, Chesterfield Fire said.

Photos of house fire by Amir Massenburg
Zara Gardner
2d ago

People need to be smarter when it comes to anything that requires fire. Smoking, grilling, Making S'mores over a fire, AND FIREWORKS. A few seconds of Safety equals a Lifetime of Memories.

NBC12

Police: 2 employees assaulted during Henrico store robbery

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police said two women were assaulted during a robbery at a store in Henrico County Wednesday. Officers were called to the 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue for a robbery. Police said a man entered the business and sat down for several minutes before demanding...
timesvirginian.com

18 area residents arrested on 60-plus drug and gun charges

The Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force conducted a multi-day enforcement operation that resulted in 18 individuals being arrested on 63 various felony and misdemeanor charges. Charges include distribution of controlled substances, possession of Schedule I/II narcotics with intent to distribute, conspiracy to sell Schedule I/II narcotics, possession of controlled substances, failure to appear in court, destruction property, probation violations, etc. The charges were all handed up by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury.
