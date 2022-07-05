Chesterfield house catches fire due to improperly discarded fireworks, 4 people without home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire left four people out of a home overnight on Tuesday in Chesterfield County.

The home in the 15500 block of Twisted Cedar Court was said to have been on fire at 11:57 p.m. on Monday night just before midnight.

The fire was caused due to improperly discarded fireworks, according to Chesterfield Fire Department.

Two adults and two children are out of a home and being assisted by family and friends. The fire was marked under control at 12:47 a.m. and no injuries have been reported, Chesterfield Fire said.



Photos of house fire by Amir Massenburg

