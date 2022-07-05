Chesterfield house catches fire due to improperly discarded fireworks, 4 people without home
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire left four people out of a home overnight on Tuesday in Chesterfield County.
The home in the 15500 block of Twisted Cedar Court was said to have been on fire at 11:57 p.m. on Monday night just before midnight.Man charged in City Dogs shooting in Richmond, victim identified
The fire was caused due to improperly discarded fireworks, according to Chesterfield Fire Department.
Two adults and two children are out of a home and being assisted by family and friends. The fire was marked under control at 12:47 a.m. and no injuries have been reported, Chesterfield Fire said.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 2