ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Today is the Last Day to Register to Vote for the Aug. 4 Election

By Jeff Bobo
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xmf2Q_0gV9SbGD00

Tennesseans must register to vote by 11:59 p.m., today, July 5, to be able to cast a ballot in the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election.

“I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their registration is up-to-date before the deadline tonight,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Fortunately is has never been easier to register to vote in Tennessee. You can safely register in minutes with our online voter registration system.”

Registering to vote, updating your registration or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov. Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online in minutes from any computer or mobile device at GoVoteTN.gov.

Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be submitted in-person to your local county election commission office or postmarked today, July 5. You can find the mailing address for your county election commission on our website, tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php.

Early voting for the Aug. 4 election starts Friday, July 15, and runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, July 30. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Thursday, July 28. Eligible voters who want to vote absentee by-mail are encouraged to request their ballot as soon as possible. More information about early voting and voting absentee by-mail is available at GoVoteTN.gov.

For more information about registering to vote, voter eligibility and other Tennessee election details, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Court won't fast-track Arizona AG's election fight appeal

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to fast-track an appeal from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich after a judge sided with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over election rules. The decision means there is unlikely to be time before the general election for court battles to play out on Brnovich’s appeal and updated 2019 election rules will remain in place for the general election. A Yavapai County judge last month rejected Brnovich’s effort to order Hobbs to do a major rewrite of a nearly 300-page document she wrote telling county election officials how to manage the 2022 elections. The judge said Brnovich had waited so long to sue over his perceived problems with the manual that he could not order the few changes that may be merited. Judge John Napper instead sided with Hobbs and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey’s position and said the last manual approved by all three in 2019 would be in effect for the upcoming elections.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Prison sought for Arizona official in ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a school board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should then enforce a provision of Guillermina Fuentes’ plea deal that bars her from holding public office while on probation. Fuentes and another woman, Alma Juarez, were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon on a ballot abuse conviction in Yuma, but the hearing has been postponed until Sept. 1. Authorities say Fuentes and Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That’s...
SAN LUIS, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

Supreme Court could put more power in hands of Legislature to control elections, redistricting

The U.S. Supreme Court appears to have been ruling out the conservative playbook lately and, on the heels of overturning Roe v. Wade and outlawing abortion in addition to determining teachers and coaches can conduct prayers at extracurricular events, the court will consider Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case that could wind up invoking what is called the “independent state legislature doctrine.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance of...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

DOJ sues Arizona for trying to commandeer federal elections

On Tuesday, the Justice Department sued the state of Arizona for imposing new requirements for people to vote in federal elections. The results of the case will likely reverberate across the country, as conservatives continue to look for ways to place their thumbs on the scales in federal races. Since...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Hargett
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
609
Followers
410
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy