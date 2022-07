Richard Mille has created the world’s thinnest timepiece. The ultra-luxurious Swiss watch company has often been a staple brand for the biggest rappers in the world. Known for their flashy and world’s most expensive timepieces, it is not often that they are known to be the thinnest watches available. In the past other luxury watch companies like Bulgari, Piaget and Vacheron Constantin have known to hold the record for thinnest wristwatch. Nowe, it appears that Richard Mille has become the front runner.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 HOURS AGO