ABERDEEN, SD (GC.com) – RC Post #320 9-8 [10inn]. Aberdeen battled back from an 8-2 deficit to force extra frames in what was slated to be a 7-inning contest, but they eventually fell in 10 innings, 9-8. The Smittys scored 5x in the B7, but were unable to keep the offense flowing in bonus baseball. Josh Steinwandt took the loss in relief, throwing the final three frames and allowing just the one run. He gave up just one hit w/ 2K & 3BB. Six Aberdeen errors led to five unearned runs, as they out-hit Post 320, 14-8, but didn’t have an extra base hit. Jaiden Smith was 3/6 w/ 2R, Andrew Richardson went 2/3 w/ a run & a ribbie, and Steinwandt finished 3/5 w/ a run & a ribbie. The Smittys stranded eleven in the loss.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO