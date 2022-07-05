ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ethiopia PM Meets Sudan's Burhan, Says Both Endorse 'Dialogue'

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he met Sudan's coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Nairobi on Tuesday and that both committed to "dialogue" to resolve any differences. Their talks follow a clash in a volatile border region last month in which Khartoum said that Ethiopian forces had captured...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
The Associated Press

UK warship seizes advanced Iranian missiles bound for Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A British Royal Navy vessel seized a sophisticated shipment of Iranian missiles in the Gulf of Oman earlier this year, officials said Thursday, pointing to the interdiction as proof of Tehran’s support for Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the embattled country. The British government statement was striking in that it provided some of the strongest findings to date that Tehran is arming the Houthis against the Saudi-led military coalition with advanced weapons smuggled through the Persian Gulf. The U.K. Embassy in the United Arab Emirates described the seizure of surface-to-air-missiles and engines for land attack cruise missiles as “the first time a British naval warship has interdicted a vessel carrying such sophisticated weapons from Iran.” “The U.K. will continue to work in support of an enduring peace in Yemen and is committed to international maritime security so that commercial shipping can transit safely without threat of disruption,” said James Heappey, Minister for the Armed Forces.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Woman Made To Cook And Eat Human Flesh, Congo Group Tells U.N.

A Congolese woman was kidnapped twice by militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo, repeatedly raped and forced to cook and eat human flesh, a Congolese rights group told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday. Julienne Lusenge, president of women's rights group Female Solidarity for Integrated Peace and Development...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethiopian#Khartoum#Sudanese#Kenyan#The African Union
US News and World Report

Lebanon PM Chides Unofficial Moves in Israel Row After Hezbollah Sends Drones

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's prime minister on Monday criticised as risky and unacceptable any unofficial dealings over its sea border row with Israel, after the powerful Hezbollah movement sent three drones towards an Israeli gas rig that were shot down. Hezbollah launched its operation on Saturday following long-standing but so...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Sudan's Burhan says army stepping back for civilian govt

Sudan's coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Monday the army would make way for a civilian government, a demand made for months by street protesters and repeatedly called for by the international community. Sudan's main civilian players refused to take part in talks with military leaders launched last month under international auspices in an effort to restore the transition.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Tensions persist as Rwanda denies Congo rebel charges

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Monday accused Congo of supporting rebels opposed to his government, escalating tensions with a neighbor who in turn accuses Rwanda of supporting violent rebels who recently captured a town in eastern Congo. Kagame said in a televised address that his...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Egypt
The Associated Press

Facing severe drought, Somalia calls for Turkish support

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Somalia’s president on Wednesday called for assistance from Turkey to combat the effects of severe drought that is threatening the Horn of Africa. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud made the comments during his first visit to Turkey since returning to office following an election in May. The two countries have forged close ties over the past decade.
AFRICA
The Associated Press

Algeria marks 60 years of independence with military parade

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria celebrated 60 years of independence from France on Tuesday with nationwide ceremonies, a pardon of 14,000 prisoners and its first military parade in decades. Opposition figures and pro-democracy activists called the elaborate celebrations an effort to distract attention from Algeria’s economic and political troubles...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Israel shoots down Hezbollah drones over Mediterranean

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Saturday said it shot down three unmanned aircraft launched by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah heading toward an area where an Israeli gas platform was recently installed in the Mediterranean Sea. The launch of the aircraft appeared to be an attempt by...
MILITARY
AFP

Independent Algeria turns 60, but colonial-era wounds remain

Algeria marks 60 years of independence from France on Tuesday, but rival narratives over atrocities committed during more than a century of colonial rule still trigger bitter diplomatic tensions. On July 5 of the same year, days after 99.72 percent voted for independence in a referendum, Algeria finally broke free from colonial rule -- but memories of the 132-year occupation continue to mar its ties with France.
WORLD
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
51K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy