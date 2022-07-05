This Is The Most Expensive Cup Of Coffee You Will Ever Have In New Jersey

Show me a better way to profess your love for caffeine than to drink coffee from a cup made out of coffee!. Meet the Kreis Cup, a coffee cup that’s sustainable, durable, and designed to enhance your coffee drinking experience! Available in cup and travel-mug styles, the Kreis Cup is a reusable cup made from used coffee grounds and plant-based materials, free of petroleum-based plastics. It is heat resistant and designed to keep your coffee hot longer. That being said, the Kreis Cup is still ultimately biodegradable, unlike plastic-based to-go mugs you get at your local cafe, or the breakable ceramic mugs you use at home. Once it reaches the end of its lifespan, the Kreis Cup disintegrates easily into the soil, leaving absolutely nothing behind.
