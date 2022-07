BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Carolyn Reynolds Burnside of Bridgeport died Saturday, July 2, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Mrs. Burnside taught English at Washington Irving and Liberty high schools in Clarksburg until her retirement in 2000. In 1989, she began a second career as a Realtor with Homefinders Plus Real Estate in Bridgeport, retiring in 2013. She also was an active member of several area service groups.

