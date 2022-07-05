Quair Plasma Go travel-size medical-grade air purifier neutralizes harmful particles

Charge your devices while you work with the Monitormate ProBASE X aluminum monitor stand. Featuring an 18-watt charging port, it powers your iPhone 8 or later to 80% in 35 minutes. Moreover, the ProBASE X aluminum monitor stand includes 2 USB 3.0 ports at your fingertips to charge your devices or transfer data at your desk. Without having to look down for USB ports, it can let you streamline your workload. Furthermore, this workspace gadget supports SD and microSD connectivity, enabling you to have your card reader sitting in front of you. Best of all, this workspace gadget includes an ethernet port. That way, it provides sufficient bandwidth for transferring large files in an instant. Overall, its low-bearing, aluminum design will elevate your work setup, and it provides storage space for work accessories.

