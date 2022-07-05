ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison police arrest man who allegedly attacked juvenile with pole

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWr3s_0gV9QyO600

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday who they said attacked a juvenile with a pole.

Officers were sent to the McDonald’s location in the 6900 block of Odana Road just before 10:40 p.m. A caller said that a man was attacking people in the parking lot with a pole or hockey stick.

A second caller, a juvenile, said that he and his friends confronted the suspect while he was sitting in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect allegedly hit a member of the group in the face with the pole, causing a minor injury.

He was arrested and faces charges of battery, disorderly conduct while armed, felony bail jumping, physical abuse to a child and resisting.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man charged in 20-month-old’s death bound over for trial

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison man accused of killing a toddler on the city’s west side in April was bound over for trial Wednesday, online court records show. Marshawn Giles, 24, stood mute as the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Wednesday afternoon. He faces 18 charges ranging from first-degree intentional homicide to battery and disorderly conduct following the 20-month-old girl’s death in late April.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Police seize 53 illegally owned guns

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department announced on Wednesday that they have seized 53 illegally owned guns in the past six months. The guns were seized between January 1 and June 30 during criminal investigations. All of the individuals who were in possession of them were arrested. Any information on someone who illegally […]
FREEPORT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
TMJ4 News

FBI found Highland Park shooting suspect’s cell phone buried on Middleton auto shop's property, owner says

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Illinois law enforcement agencies shared new details Wednesday into the Highland Park shooting suspect’s trip to the Madison area. Authorities say suspect Robert Crimo confessed to police that he drove to Madison where he saw another holiday celebration and considered attacking people there as well. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force says the FBI recovered Crimo’s cell phone in Middleton, a neighboring suburb of Madison.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#Rewritten
nbc15.com

$60,000 bond set for suspect in fatal Dane Co. hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The alleged driver in a deadly hit-and-run last month in the Town of Oregon appeared in court Tuesday, where his bond was set at $60,000. Timothy Pritchett, 38, is accused of hit-and-run involving a death and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. Pritchett was advised...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area

Frontline nurses and caregivers testify to staffing shortages, impact on care in subcommittee meeting. Frontline nurses and caregivers testified at the Dane County Healthcare and Public Health Workforce Needs Subcommittee Tuesday night. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Another shooting, this one in Highland Park, Illinois, during a 4th of July...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

MPD: Juvenile attacked with pole at Madison McDonald’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Monday night after allegedly striking someone with a pole in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Madison. The juvenile victim told officers he and his friends had just left the fast-food restaurant when they saw the suspect sitting in the group’s car. When the group confronted the suspect, he continued, the suspect hit him in the face with the pole.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver tops 100 mph on Madison Beltline, nearly hits other vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison police officer tried stopping a car seen flying down the Beltline at triple-digit speeds over the weekend, but soon broke off the chase after the fleeing driver nearly hit another vehicle, the police department reports. The officer clocked the driver going 102 mph around...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Motorcyclist swerves and crashes to avoid hitting SUV

1:39 p.m. Monday — A caller in the 100 block of South Grandview Boulevard reported an accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle. According to the log, the motorcyclist only had road rash and no other injuries. The driver of the SUV left when the caller said she was calling the police. According to the log, the subjects were exchanging information. According to the log, the man crashed his own bike after the woman inadvertently cut him off. He rode up next to the woman and was yelling at her and lost control of his bike and crashed it. No accident report was wished.
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy