Madison police arrest man who allegedly attacked juvenile with pole

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday who they said attacked a juvenile with a pole.

Officers were sent to the McDonald’s location in the 6900 block of Odana Road just before 10:40 p.m. A caller said that a man was attacking people in the parking lot with a pole or hockey stick.

A second caller, a juvenile, said that he and his friends confronted the suspect while he was sitting in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect allegedly hit a member of the group in the face with the pole, causing a minor injury.

He was arrested and faces charges of battery, disorderly conduct while armed, felony bail jumping, physical abuse to a child and resisting.

