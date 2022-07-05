Rocco DiSpirito Shares His Secrets For Staying Healthy - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Mayonnaise is a creamy, zippy, viscous condiment made from egg yolks, oil, vinegar, and lemon juice that is often used as a spread, dip, or dressing for a range of recipes. Mayo is widely believed to have made its culinary debut in the mid-18th century when the Duke of Richelieu captured Mahón. His chef whipped up a new style of sauce in which he used olive oil instead of cream, much to the ruler's liking, according to Encyclopedia.com. From amping up chicken salads to providing delicatessen sandwiches with an added layer of flavor to dunking French fries in lieu of ketchup, mayo is a versatile, affordable relish loved by eaters around the world. It's even used as the not-so-secret ingredient in Chicago-based Portillo's famous chocolate cake, giving it its iconically moist, decadent quality, per Spoon University.

