ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Rocco DiSpirito Shares His Secrets For Staying Healthy - Exclusive

By Crawford Smith
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Fine-dining chefs aren't necessarily known for cooking healthy food. At the beginning of his career, Rocco DiSpirito fit the stereotype. A 1998 New York Times review of his acclaimed restaurant, Union Pacific, mentions a woman moaning in pleasure while eating a...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Bobby Flay's Favorite Meal Of The Week May Surprise You

Bobby Flay is known and loved for his cooking competition shows, cookbooks, podcasts, and Food Network hosting gigs. He even shares his fame with his adorably fluffy cat, Nacho Flay. However, at the heart of it all, Flay is still a chef. According to Flay's website, he owns Bobby Flay Steak, the Vegas restaurant Amalfi, and seven locations of Bobby's Burgers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

Pasta Roni's New Product Is A Huge Departure For The Brand

From popping a couple of Eggo Waffles in the toaster before heading out for work to heating a pre-packaged dinner over the stovetop at the end of the day, Americans' houses are typically stocked with convenience foods designed to make meal time easy. While a lot of the U.S's love affair with ready-to-make meals can be attributed to not having enough time to prepare homemade food, there are other factors' that fuel people's choice to stock up on these types of foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rocco Dispirito
Mashed

Aaron Sanchez Reveals The Secrets Within The MasterChef Pantry

"MasterChef" premiered its 12th season at the end of May, and the long-running competition show continues to surprise fans. This season's theme is "Back to Win," where previous contestants return in the hopes of taking home the title of MasterChef (per Fox). While some fans watch the show for the epic judge meltdowns, most of us are here for the amazing food and cooking.
TV SHOWS
SFGate

What's the best barbecue sauce? We tasted 13 major brands to find out.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Volumes have been written about barbecue sauce - there are about as many regional styles as there are places that serve smoked meats. Serious 'cue-heads have their favorites, partisans defend their hometown varieties and competition teams guard the recipes for their elixirs like they were state secrets.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Food#Calories#Vegetables#Comfort Food#Food Drink#New York Times#Union Pacific#Healthline#Italian American#Keto Comfort Food Diet
Mashed

Is Red Food Dye Really Made From Beetles?

If you look at the ingredients list on a bag of chips, a bottle of soda, a can of soup, or just about anything processed and packaged, the chances are you'll see food dye as an ingredient. The FDA explains that the reasons manufacturers use food-grade dyes vary, but oftentimes it's to make food look more appealing or even to help consumers determine the flavor of a food or the differences between food items.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Brand With The Best Frozen Fish Sticks, According To Nearly 36% Of People

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Walk down the frozen aisle at any grocery store and you'll find a plethora of options in the seafood section. There are frozen tilapia fillets, peeled jumbo shrimp, salmon burgers, and even gourmet crab cakes. Of course, one of the most popular frozen under-the-sea treats — with both kids and adults alike — is fish sticks. First released by General Foods in 1953, the breaded rectangles were originally invented as a way to prevent fish from spoiling (via Smithsonian Mag). Also known as fish fingers, they're typically made with a firm white fish, usually Alaskan pollock, according to Mercury News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Returning Costco Treats That Have Shoppers Thrilled

There are few treats more classic than a chocolate chip cookie. There is just something about the mix of sugary, buttery baked dough and sweet little chocolate chunks that makes this pairing the perfect snack. However, while it might be considered a staple today, the dessert wasn't invented until the late 1930s. According to The New Yorker, the most romantic and widely spread origin story has it that Toll House restaurant owner Ruth Wakefield stumbled upon the chocolate chip cookie recipe accidentally. When she ran out of nuts while preparing a different cookie, she added pieces of a Nestlé chocolate bar instead, inadvertently creating what is perhaps now the most popular type of cookie on the market. People have been clamoring for chocolate chip cookies ever since.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The 31 Best Recipes to Cook This July

School’s out, we’re a couple of weeks into summer, farmers markets and gardens are bursting with a bounty of glorious summer produce, and we’re happily settling into a season of simplified cooking. This month calls for making extra-easy, low-effort dinners; loading up on all the fresh veggies and ripe fruit; and enjoying frozen treats as often as possible.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why Some People Find Mayonnaise Disgusting, According To Science

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Mayonnaise is a creamy, zippy, viscous condiment made from egg yolks, oil, vinegar, and lemon juice that is often used as a spread, dip, or dressing for a range of recipes. Mayo is widely believed to have made its culinary debut in the mid-18th century when the Duke of Richelieu captured Mahón. His chef whipped up a new style of sauce in which he used olive oil instead of cream, much to the ruler's liking, according to Encyclopedia.com. From amping up chicken salads to providing delicatessen sandwiches with an added layer of flavor to dunking French fries in lieu of ketchup, mayo is a versatile, affordable relish loved by eaters around the world. It's even used as the not-so-secret ingredient in Chicago-based Portillo's famous chocolate cake, giving it its iconically moist, decadent quality, per Spoon University.
RECIPES
Parade

33 Best-Ever Chicken Thigh Recipes for Cheap Yet Satisfying Dinner Plans

Easy to prepare and budget-friendly, chicken thighs may just be the perfect protein! Although slightly higher in fat and calories than chicken breasts, you can count on chicken thighs to be more juicy and flavorful. Chicken thighs also lend themselves well to numerous cooking methods including baking, grilling and braising, however, they don’t take hours to become tender. Have I convinced you yet? If not, perhaps one of these 33 best chicken thigh recipes will!
RECIPES
The Independent

How one sandwich made me question every fine-dining meal I’d ever had

Have you ever had a fine-dining meal that made you genuinely happy? Even just for a fleeting moment, in the throes of food-induced ecstasy?I haven’t. As part of my job, I have had the chance to go to some fancy restaurants. Restaurants I probably couldn’t afford normally. And I do enjoy them, but at least part of it is knowing I should enjoy them because of how much it might cost normally.Yes, this parfait topped with truffle shavings is good, but is it delicious, truly delicious?This past weekend, I had something truly delicious and it was not in a fine-dining...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Easy Herb-Crusted Rib Eye Roast Recipe

A good cut of beef might cost you a pretty penny. So if you are going to splurge on a nice piece of meat such as a rib eye roast, you'll want to find just the right recipe so you can ensure the highest return on investment. This recipe from developer Christina Musgrave is something she describes as "fancy-feeling for a special occasion, but also easy enough for a weekend dinner." A simple assortment of dried herbs "helps to highlight the meat and enhance the overall flavor."
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Cheese Sauce Recipe

Is there anything better than a big ol' bowl of ooey, gooey cheese sauce that goes on pretty much everything? We don't think so! As the title suggests, this cheese sauce is easy to make and will only set you back about 20 minutes, making it a no-brainer since you can whip it up so quickly. The sauce is thick and flavorful and it boasts shredded cheddar and Parmesan cheese, which complement each other well. Add a little garlic and Dijon mustard for flavor, and you have a fantastic cheese sauce that goes on everything from veggies to french fries and even sandwiches and burgers.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

I Bought the Over-the-Stove Shelf That Went Viral on TikTok and It Changed My Kitchen

If you have a small kitchen or limited storage space, you know the importance of using every nook and cranny to neatly stow things away. Normally, I use my highest kitchen cabinets to stash extra seasonings away, but my floors always end up as hazard zones thanks to the mess of step stools and chairs I inevitably have to drag over to reach my beloved salt and pepper shakers and fancy imported paprika. Then I saw a viral TikTok video about how to use the back of my stove for extra storage, and I had to see if the StoveShelf is worth the hype.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Mashed

137K+
Followers
35K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy