MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks left Tuesday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers after only three innings due to a sore throwing shoulder. It was the shortest of Hendricks’ 16 starts this season. “We’ll let the doctors take a look and see how he presents tomorrow,” Cubs manager David Ross said after their 8-3 victory. Hendricks said he felt fine before the game but could tell as soon as he threw his first warmup pitch that something was off.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO