Round Three Waits for Ravens and Huskies

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team dispatched a feisty bunch from Cardinal Tuesday in the district semifinal round of the Class 2A playoffs by a 4-0 score in Mediapolis. Mid-Prairie scratched out four runs on seven hits against Landon Becker who came in with an ERA of just one half run on the season, a perfect 6-0 record, and had allowed just 12 tallies all year. A single run in the second came when Alex Bean walked, Brock Harland’s bunt was mishandled and Tyler Helmuth reached on an infield single that scored Bean. In the fourth it was two more runs with Helmuth singling, Dylan Henry reaching on an error and Cain Brown belted one of his two, two-out RBI hits on the night to make it 3-0. Brown’s RBI single in the sixth scored Henry again, pushing the Golden Hawk lead to 4-0. Brown spoke after the game about his clutch hitting. Brown said, “Obviously had to come up and try to help the team. Got another double to help the team with another run but, it was good timing I guess. My first couple at-bats I didn’t get what I wanted but, I came through in the end.”

MEDIAPOLIS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO