Riverside, IA

Round Three Waits for Ravens and Huskies

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday’s Class 1A district semifinal at Highland High School pits a pair of KCII-area rivals against one another when the Highland baseball team welcomes Hillcrest Academy to Riverside. The Huskies come into the game with a 21-3 record after an 11-1 opening round win in five innings Saturday over Montezuma. The...

www.kciiradio.com

Related
kciiradio.com

No. 7 Falcons Fly By Demons in First Round

The 2022 journey came to a close Wednesday for the Washington softball team when they got down early and couldn’t dig themselves out of the hole in a 10-0 loss to No. 7 West Burlington in a first round class 3A regional. The Falcons quickly put the pressure on...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Huskie Softball Advance to Regional Semis

All phases of the game were working for the Highland softball team on Wednesday and that combination resulted in a 5-1 playoff win over English Valleys in a class 1A regional quarterfinal. It did not take long for the home Huskies to erase an early 1-0 deficit with two runs...
NORTH ENGLISH, IA
kciiradio.com

Schmidt’s Dinger and Gem Lifts Savage Baseball in District Semis

When a team is senior heavy and full of experience, you expect those veterans to rise to the occasion when the season is on the line. Bo Schmidt answered that bell for the Sigourney baseball team on Tuesday and the senior carried the Savages to a 2-0 win over Wayne in a class 1A district semifinal.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Sigourney to Semis as Savages Crush Crusaders Wednesday

The No. 11 ranked Sigourney softball team took care of business in just five innings Wednesday, routing Holy Trinity Catholic 11-1 at Schafer Field in the quarterfinal final round of the Class 1A regional tournament. The Savages exploded for 11 runs on 11 hits, four for extra bases, and 10 RBI. Offensive standouts included Darby Mitchell, Courtney Hemsley and Carly Goodwin all with two hits. Ava Fisch drove in three, Macy Fisch and Goodwin had two RBI each. Goodwin scored three times and Mitchell and Hemsley crossed home plate twice each. Pitchers Carly Goodwin and Josephine Moore split time in the circle and allowed just two hits and one run while striking out seven. The Savages improve to 22-5, HTC ends the year 10-11. Sigourney will meet Wapello in the semis who was a 4-2 winner over Lone Tree on Wednesday. The Savages and Arrows square off Friday at Schafer Field with the winner, one victory away from state in Fort Dodge.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Demon Softball Meet Falcons in Playoff Opener

It’s win or go home time for the Washington softball team when they open the class 3A regionals tonight at No. 8 West Burlington/Notre Dame in a first round game. The Demons start the new season with a 13-24 overall record coming off of a doubleheader sweep against Keokuk and a 12-1 loss to Solon. The offense has produced a .272 batting average with eighth grader Leighton Salazar leading the charge recording a .455 BA and 17 runs knocked in. The pitching staff of Bella Salazar, Halle Cuddeback, and Claire Robinson have a team ERA of 4.85 with Salazar managing a 4.34 in 108 innings of work. She will have to be at her best against the Southeast Iowa Super Conference South Division Champs that put up 8.2 runs a game. They hit .385 as a group with Lauren Krieger amassing a .516 BA and 24 RBI. Lauren Summers has been dominant in the circle with a 1.66 ERA in 144 innings. These two squads met on June 25th at the Washington tournament with the Falcons winning 11-0.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Huskies Roll Through Opening Round, Ravens

Friday night the Highland softball team made short work of the Hillcrest Academy Ravens in the opening round of the 1A tournament, scoring a 13-1 regional win in four innings. The Huskies took a 3-0 lead in their first at bat with Jessica Kraus and MyLei Smith supplying RBI as Sarah Burton, Payton Brun and Jenna Waters all raced around to score. Hillcrest got their lone tally in the second when Evelyn Gerber came around the bases on a Highland error. The Huskies then lit up the scoreboard with a 12-batter, eight run outburst in the third, highlighted by a three RBI, pinch-hit triple from Adeline Krotz and a two run homer from Sarah Burton to make the score 11-1. The Huskies would finish it one frame later when Madison Beeson connected on a two RBI single to score Mackinze Hora and Smith. After the game, Highland players Krotz and Burton joined the KCII postgame show to talk about their big night at the plate.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Clutch Arms and Bats Lead Hawks Past Cardinal in Postseason

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team dispatched a feisty bunch from Cardinal Tuesday in the district semifinal round of the Class 2A playoffs by a 4-0 score in Mediapolis. Mid-Prairie scratched out four runs on seven hits against Landon Becker who came in with an ERA of just one half run on the season, a perfect 6-0 record, and had allowed just 12 tallies all year. A single run in the second came when Alex Bean walked, Brock Harland’s bunt was mishandled and Tyler Helmuth reached on an infield single that scored Bean. In the fourth it was two more runs with Helmuth singling, Dylan Henry reaching on an error and Cain Brown belted one of his two, two-out RBI hits on the night to make it 3-0. Brown’s RBI single in the sixth scored Henry again, pushing the Golden Hawk lead to 4-0. Brown spoke after the game about his clutch hitting. Brown said, “Obviously had to come up and try to help the team. Got another double to help the team with another run but, it was good timing I guess. My first couple at-bats I didn’t get what I wanted but, I came through in the end.”
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

Sigourney Mauls Moulton-Udell in 1st Round

It was a three touchdown performance for the Sigourney baseball team on Saturday when they mowed through their first round class 1A district opponent Moulton-Udell by a 21-0 score in four innings. The Savages put up three crooked number frames tallying eight in the first, five in the second, and...
MOULTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Red-Hot Nikes End Eagles Season

Peaking at the right time is exactly what the Burlington Notre Dame baseball team is doing and it came at the expense of Keota’s season on Tuesday after an 11-1 Nike win in a class 1A second round district game. Fresh off of a 17-1 win in the opening...
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Corn Country Cruisers to Cruise-In on the Square in Washington

The Corn Country Cruisers will be hosting a cruise-in this Saturday on the Square in Washington from 4-8 p.m. President of the Corn Country Cruisers Angel Johnson says all types of vehicles are welcome to attend, “We welcome all types of vehicles from the very very old, I know we have one that comes, it’s a 1928 clear up to brand spanking new vehicles, and motorcycles are also welcome, we don’t get a lot of those.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

New Washington Construction Project to Begin this Week

The East Adams Reconstruction project will begin this week, weather permitting. The construction will run from South 9th Ave. to South 15th Ave. The City of Washington is telling drivers to be cautious in construction zones. The project will include installing a new water main, a new storm water sewer main and drainage structures, and a sidewalk.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Bikes ‘N Brew Spins in Kalona

The Kalona Brewing Company will host the YMCA’s Bikes ‘N Brew on Saturday, July 9. The special spin event will have two sessions on the patio. The first session is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and Session 2 will spin from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Bikes ‘N Brew started in 2020 and YMCA...
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

KCII Severe Weather Action Team Responds To Tuesday Warning

Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, two members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team responded with live coverage on-air for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Washington, Jefferson, Henry, and Louisa counties in southeast Iowa. As the storms swept through the listening area, trained weather spotters reported wind gusts between 55 and 58mph at the Ottumwa and Fairfield Municipal Airports. A trained spotter in Kalona also reported a 55mph gust prior to 10p.m. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Success of Barn Quilt Project Stuns Creator

Washington County has been designated as the Barn Quilt County Capital in Iowa, with nearly 100 quilt designs to be found in the countryside. Some of these quilts, though, need refurbishing, so a fundraiser has been set up to help breathe some life back into the countryside. This last school year, Washington middle schoolers in the Extended Learning Program (ELP) participated in a project that saw them design mini replicas of these quilts, which were eventually displayed at the school.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Kirkwood Summer Camp Provided STEAM Experience for Kids

Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center hosted their annual Kirkwood for Kids Summer Camp on June 20-23 and June 27-30. The participants received partnership experience with local police and medical professionals, with older participants getting advice on possible future career paths. Another element that the camp provided was getting students experienced...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Makeup Day Announced for Movies on Main Street

The July 1st Movies on Main Street in Washington was rained out, and a makeup date has been set for this Friday, July 8th. The movie will still be the animated musical Sing 2 featuring Bono, Hasley, Pharrell Williams, Scarlett Johansen, and Matthew McConaughey. The show is set to begin at dusk or around 8:30 pm at Central Park in Washington, with free popcorn being provided along with other concession items.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

A Trio of Book Clubs to be Hosted in July at the Washington Library

The Washington Public Library will be hosting three book clubs in July for their Adult Summer Reading Program. The Books Ladies and Gents Book Club will meet on the 19th at 5:30 pm. The YMCA Cards and Coffee Book Club meeting is on the 20th at 8:45 am. The “Brand New” Book Club will meet on the 23rd at 10 am. This year’s Adult Summer Reading Program theme is “Spend the Summer in Italy,” so members are encouraged to read something Italian.
WASHINGTON, IA

