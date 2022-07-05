Westonka hires new community ed director

Westonka Public Schools has announced the hiring of Scott Lhotka as the next director of Westonka Community Education and Services. Lhotka brings to the position more than 18 years of experience in education, including 10 in the Westonka district. His education and background in school administration, experience leading community education programming, and passion for teaching and learning make him well qualified for the director role.

“We’re excited to have Scott Lhotka take the lead of our thriving community education program in Westonka,” said Superintendent Kevin Borg. “Scott’s proven leadership abilities and work experience are complemented by his positive demeanor, collaborative spirit, and pride and investment in the Westonka community.”

Prior to coming to Westonka, Lhotka was an elementary teacher in New Prague, where he also led staff as the building coordinator in the areas of technology and staff development. He then served one year with Robbinsdale Area Schools as a Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) facilitator before being hired in 2012 as the media and technology specialist at Shirley Hills Primary School.

For the past five years, Lhotka has served as the PBIS specialist at Shirley Hills. In addition to managing school-wide student behaviors in this role, Lhotka has taken on a variety of administrative responsibilities, including leading several teams and committees, and has been responsible for overseeing building security, emergency drills and COVID-19 coordination. Lhotka also currently serves as aquatics coordinator for Westonka Community Education, a position he previously held in the Minnetonka School District for 16 years.

Lhotka holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary/middle school education from the University of Minnesota Duluth; a master’s in educational leadership from Concordia University St. Paul; and a K-12 principal license from Saint Mary’s University. He is on track to graduate from Saint Mary’s later this summer with an educational specialist degree in K-12 school administration and will begin pursuing community education director licensure next school year.

During his tenure in teaching and leadership, Lhotka said that he has enjoyed helping students, staff, and community members to grow as individuals and achieve their aspirations. He works collaboratively to utilize data and technology to improve educational experiences and help challenge 21st century learners to develop into well rounded, lifelong learners.

“I look forward to sharing my enthusiasm and love for teaching and learning as director of Westonka Community Education and Services,” said Lhotka. “As an educational leader, I am excited to share my passion for continuous learning with the community and am energized by the idea of working with students, staff, and community members in this leadership role.”

Lhotka lives in Minnetrista with his wife, Megan, and son, Simon. He will begin serving as community education and services director on July 15.