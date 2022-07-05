ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

VCHS Athletic Boosters announce Athletes of the Year

By By Miles Layton For the Vinton Jackson Courier
 2 days ago
Congrats goes to Zane Karr and Cameron Zinn who were named as Vikings' Athletes of the Year for 2022 by the Vinton County High School Athletic Boosters on Saturday night at Vinton County Central Elementary School. Photo by Miles Layton

Vinton County High School’s Athletic Boosters awarded Athlete(s) of the Year for 2022 to Zane Karr and Cameron Zinn on Saturday night at Vinton County Central Elementary School.

Karr and Zinn each received a plaque and a $500 scholarship courtesy of the VCHS Athletic Boosters.

Both Vikings’ athletes achieved much during their four years competing for the home team.

Karr is a football and basketball star:

Sophomore year

• All TVC football

• All academic in football and basketball

• 1x Hit of the Week

Junior year

• All TVC football

• District 2nd team in football

• Gridiron Award in football

• 1x Hit of the Week

Senior year

• First Team All TVC in football

• District 1st team in football

• SOSA All Area 1st team in football

• All Ohio Division 4 Honorable Mention

• Mid Ohio Valley High School Football top 12 running back

• All Gridiron Glory team

• Single-season school record 1,350 yards

• Viking Red Zone Player of the Year

• 2x Hit of the Week in senior year

• All TVC in basketball

• District 13 3rd team in Basketball

Zinn is a volleyball and basketball star who has been a member of the Vikings’ varsity teams for the past four years which has racked up a total of seven TVC championships, seven sectional championships and was part of the historic 2021 Girls’ Basketball State Runner-up team.

Among Zinn’s other accomplishments are:

• Volleyball – TVC and District Player of the Year – for three years; All Ohio team; 2,500 assists and 1,000 digs in volleyball

• Basketball – District Player of the Year for 2022 – TVC all four years; All Ohio twice; 1,000-point scorer

• Certificate of Achievement Award from VCHS for being a Student Scholar Athlete

• All A Honor Roll for 4 years

• Class of 2022 Valedictorian

Miles Layton is the editor of The Circleville Herald, a sister paper of The Courier.

Comments / 0

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

