VCHS Athletic Boosters announce Athletes of the Year

Congrats goes to Zane Karr and Cameron Zinn who were named as Vikings' Athletes of the Year for 2022 by the Vinton County High School Athletic Boosters on Saturday night at Vinton County Central Elementary School. Photo by Miles Layton

Vinton County High School’s Athletic Boosters awarded Athlete(s) of the Year for 2022 to Zane Karr and Cameron Zinn on Saturday night at Vinton County Central Elementary School.

Karr and Zinn each received a plaque and a $500 scholarship courtesy of the VCHS Athletic Boosters.

Both Vikings’ athletes achieved much during their four years competing for the home team.

Karr is a football and basketball star:

Sophomore year

• All TVC football

• All academic in football and basketball

• 1x Hit of the Week

Junior year

• All TVC football

• District 2nd team in football

• Gridiron Award in football

• 1x Hit of the Week

Senior year

• First Team All TVC in football

• District 1st team in football

• SOSA All Area 1st team in football

• All Ohio Division 4 Honorable Mention

• Mid Ohio Valley High School Football top 12 running back

• All Gridiron Glory team

• Single-season school record 1,350 yards

• Viking Red Zone Player of the Year

• 2x Hit of the Week in senior year

• All TVC in basketball

• District 13 3rd team in Basketball

Zinn is a volleyball and basketball star who has been a member of the Vikings’ varsity teams for the past four years which has racked up a total of seven TVC championships, seven sectional championships and was part of the historic 2021 Girls’ Basketball State Runner-up team.

Among Zinn’s other accomplishments are:

• Volleyball – TVC and District Player of the Year – for three years; All Ohio team; 2,500 assists and 1,000 digs in volleyball

• Basketball – District Player of the Year for 2022 – TVC all four years; All Ohio twice; 1,000-point scorer

• Certificate of Achievement Award from VCHS for being a Student Scholar Athlete

• All A Honor Roll for 4 years

• Class of 2022 Valedictorian

Miles Layton is the editor of The Circleville Herald, a sister paper of The Courier.