ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

ALERT CENTER: New Jersey ShopRite location recalls store-made ground meat

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166yJ9_0gV9PaU700

The ShopRite of Greenwich has initiated a voluntary recall of all store-made ground meat produced and sold on July 2.

There is a possibility the ground meat may contain small metal fragments. The recalled products include all store-made packages of ground beef, meatloaf mix, Angus ground beef and ground pork with a sell-by date of July 2.

No other products sold at the ShopRite of Greenwich, located at 1207 U.S. Highway 22 in Phillipsburg, are affected by the recall.

No injuries related to the recall have been reported. This is an isolated incident and affects only the ShopRite of Greenwich. Pre-packaged ground meat products and ground beef sold at other locations in the area are not affected.

ShopRite is asking customers to check the labels of any ground beef products they may have purchased from the store and still have at home. Customer questions or concerns can be directed to 1-800-ShopRite .

Comments / 11

Robert Kahn
4d ago

Shoprite as well many others are now controlled by the Left and are poisoning our food. Notice how this happened during the 4th a popular time for cookouts.

Reply
8
Tom Garbo
4d ago

This should never happen. Candy companies and others have been using metal detectors on a moving belt for last 50 plus years. While working at the old Whitman's Chocolate plant they had metal detectors that were tested every day. Could pick up a small pin head and reject it from conveyor belt.

Reply
2
Related
NJ.com

Chick-fil-A’s newest N.J. location is about to open

Popular fast-food chicken chain Chick-fil-A is about to open another New Jersey restaurant. The company announced it will open in Eatontown on Tuesday, July 12. It will be located at 42 Route 36. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (The chain is...
EATONTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
NJ.com

Family-owned ice creamery to expand, opening 3rd N.J. spot

Stack Creamery, a family-owned ice cream shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The Westwood-based ice creamery is expanding to Morris County, the company told NJ Advance Media. Stack Creamery is opening its third location at 48 Washington St. in Morristown. The new shop will replace former coin dealer Postmark. The...
WESTWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ground Meat#Meat Products#Ground Beef#Shoprite
Jersey Family Fun

Kid Street Playground in Bridgewater NJ

Kid Street Playground in Bridgewater New Jersey is more like a kids’ town. It’s amazingly cool! When you enter under the wooden archway it’s like you’ve entered a wooden town with a town hall, police station, fire station, bank, and more. But don’t let that classic wood structure fool you.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Daily Voice

$1B German Grocery Delivery Startup Lands In New Jersey

A fast-growing grocery delivery service that utilizes bicycles has landed in New Jersey. Gorillas, founded by Kağan Sümer in Berlin, Germany, is moving into a 4,000-square-foot space at at 338 Newark Ave., in Jersey City, JerseyDigs reports. Valued at more than $1 billion, Gorillas is one of the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
New Jersey 101.5

Fireworks launched inside NJ shopping mall, report says

JERSEY CITY — A group of teens allegedly lit firecrackers inside the Newport Centre mall Thursday evening. The sound was initially thought to be gunshots. Jersey City police officers quickly found evidence of fireworks being set off on the first level in the middle of the mall near Banter by Piercing Pagoda as they arrived around 7 p.m., according to a report by RLS Metro Breaking News.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Shake Shack to open 2 more N.J. locations

Burger chain Shake Shack will open two more New Jersey locations this year. The growing, fast-casual eatery is set to open spots in Edison and Jersey City. The Shake Shack in Edison will be located at the Menlo Park Mall, according to Patch, and the Jersey City location will occupy space across from the Grove PATH Plaza at 95 Christopher Columbus Dr., according to Jersey City’s Historic Downtown Special Improvement District.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Free blueberries going out to NJ shore visitors on Friday

New Jersey is handing out free Jersey Fresh blueberries to shore visitors on Friday. To highlight National Blueberry Day on July 8, New Jersey Department of Agriculture staff will be on hand at three locations until supplies last. "Jersey Fresh fans showed their enthusiasm for blueberries as this was a...
POLITICS
94.5 PST

Are These Really The Best Hot Dogs in New Jersey?

Hot dogs are a favorite summertime food. They're easy, delicious, and highly customizable, whether you throw them on the grill in the backyard or grab one at your favorite hot dog spot. We dove into the best of the best Central Jersey hot dogs in 2022 already; you can read...
FORT LEE, NJ
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in New Jersey

While not so many people choose New Jersey as their holiday destination, this beautiful state has a lot to offer, and if you have ever visited it, then you know it's true. There are lots of hidden gems in New Jersey and many beautiful places that are often overlooked. And this is what this article is all about - three beautiful but underrated places in New Jersey that you should definitely visit next time you get the chance.
News 12

News 12

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy