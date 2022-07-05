ALERT CENTER: New Jersey ShopRite location recalls store-made ground meat

The ShopRite of Greenwich has initiated a voluntary recall of all store-made ground meat produced and sold on July 2.

There is a possibility the ground meat may contain small metal fragments. The recalled products include all store-made packages of ground beef, meatloaf mix, Angus ground beef and ground pork with a sell-by date of July 2.

No other products sold at the ShopRite of Greenwich, located at 1207 U.S. Highway 22 in Phillipsburg, are affected by the recall.

No injuries related to the recall have been reported. This is an isolated incident and affects only the ShopRite of Greenwich. Pre-packaged ground meat products and ground beef sold at other locations in the area are not affected.

ShopRite is asking customers to check the labels of any ground beef products they may have purchased from the store and still have at home. Customer questions or concerns can be directed to 1-800-ShopRite .