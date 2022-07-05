Pump Patrol: $4.39 in Ossining, $4.55 in Yonkers

The pain at the pump continues in the Hudson Valley, but News 12’s pump patrol is on the lookout for the best prices for you.



Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas in Westchester is $5.03. In Rockland, it's a penny less at $5.02, but still 13 cents higher than the statewide average.



The cheapest gas prices that we have found on Gas Buddy is $4.39 a gallon at the Gulf on Campwoods Road in Ossining and $4.55 at the Conoco on Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers

News 12 is asking viewers to help us find the cheapest gas in our area. You can add to our list here.

PUMP PATROL:

News 12’s Pump Patrol Tracker

17 tricks to help you save at the pump

If you suspect gas price gouging at the pump, here’s how to report it.