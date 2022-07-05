ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Pump Patrol: $4.39 in Ossining, $4.55 in Yonkers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

The pain at the pump continues in the Hudson Valley, but News 12’s pump patrol is on the lookout for the best prices for you.

Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas in Westchester is $5.03. In Rockland, it's a penny less at $5.02, but still 13 cents higher than the statewide average.

The cheapest gas prices that we have found on Gas Buddy is $4.39 a gallon at the Gulf on Campwoods Road in Ossining and $4.55 at the Conoco on Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers

News 12 is asking viewers to help us find the cheapest gas in our area. You can add to our list here.

PUMP PATROL:
News 12’s Pump Patrol Tracker
17 tricks to help you save at the pump
If you suspect gas price gouging at the pump, here’s how to report it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ToIGe_0gV9PV1M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7ci0_0gV9PV1M00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Gouging#Traffic#Rockland#Conoco#Yonkers News 12#Pump Patrol
News 12

Newburgh cracks down on illegal ATV riding

Two men in the City of Newburgh were ticketed Wednesday and had their all-terrain vehicles impounded. Police say they were spotted riding them in the street, which is prohibited in the city. Authorities say the practice is dangerous for riders, motorists and the community. Residents have complained about illegal ATV...
NEWBURGH, NY
WTNH

Two shot in Bridgeport housing complex

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men walked into St. Vincent’s Hospital with gunshot wounds after Bridgeport police responded to an automated report of gunfire on Friday night. The shooting occurred at the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex at approximately 11:55 p.m. One victim, 22, suffered from gunshot wounds to both legs. The other, 23, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

News 12

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy