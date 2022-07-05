ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Key lime pie eating champ crowned in Key West

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HG1Iw_0gV9PO5V00

KEY WEST - A Key West man ate an entire 9-inch Key lime pie topped with whipped cream, without using his hands, in 1 minute and 14 seconds, to win the island city's annual Key Lime Pie Eating Championship.

Competing for his fifth year, Chris Shultz defeated 24 other entrants in the Florida Keys' sweet alternative to New York City's traditional July 4 hotdog-eating contest.

The quirky pie-eating challenge, starring the island chain's signature dessert, highlighted the annual Key Lime Festival. Contestants were not allowed to use forks, spoons, or even their hands - resulting in very messy methods of consumption.

"I plunged face-first into my pie and wiggled my face around and ate as much as possible," Shultz said following his victory, his face still plastered with bits of pie.

Believed to have originated in Key West in the late 1800s, Key lime pie is made primarily of condensed milk, egg yolks, and the juice of tiny yellow Key limes. The creamy filling is typically nestled in a graham cracker crust and crowned with whipped cream or meringue.

The pie-eating contest is an Independence Day mainstay in the Florida Keys.

"In Key West, we celebrate the Fourth of July with Key lime pie. It's what we do -- what we're about," said Shultz.

The Key Lime Festival's other events included a gravity-defying Key Lime Pie Drop, a scavenger hunt, and tasting strolls featuring Key lime cocktails and pie.

The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Weekly

Hoffmann family buys Florida Weekly

The Hoffmann Family of Companies, a Naples-based organization of more than 85 companies in Florida, the United States and internationally, has acquired Florida Media Group, LLC, publishers of nine newspapers with a circulation of more than 220,000 weekly readers, the company announced last week. Those newspapers include Bonita Springs Florida...
FORT MYERS, FL
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: 70 FLOATS TAKE PART IN KEY LARGO’S FOURTH OF JULY PARADE

Some seventy parades and vehicles paraded up U.S. 1 for the 46th annual “Celebrating Freedom” parade on Monday, July 4. Organized by the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, the parade saw water gun exchanges, tossing of candy and friendly waves. Retired Monroe County Sheriff’s Maj. Don Fanelli was parade marshal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key West, FL
Government
Key West, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Key West, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Key West, FL
Local
Florida Government
keysweekly.com

TEXAS WOMAN REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AFTER SHARK BITE IN THE FLORIDA KEYS

A Texas woman swimming with her family not far from Summerland Key on June 29 knew something wasn’t right when she felt instant pain coming from her leg. Immediately, the 35-year-old got back onto a boat with help from her husband, surfacing with a visible leg injury from what looked to be a shark bite.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Florida Keys shark bite victim identified

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman, who was taken to a Miami hospital after being bitten in the leg by a shark in the Florida Keys, has been identified. According to a report by Florida Fish and Wildlife officials, Lindsay Bruns, 30, from the Dallas, Texas area, was bitten by the shark in the waters east of Sawyer Key, on the Gulf of Mexico side of Monroe County last Wednesday.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Pie Crust#Cream Pie#Food Drink#Key Lime Pie Drop
CBS Miami

Man airlifted to Miami hospital after bitten by shark in Keys

MIAMI - A man required air rescue Wednesday afternoon after Monroe County Fire Rescue said he was bitten by a shark off Summerland Key. Authorities said the man jumped off a boat and surfaced with a large leg laceration. He was immediately treated by those on the boat, who applied pressure and a tourniquet to prevent further bleeding.  Based on the type of injury the Miami hospital confirmed that the patient was bitten by a shark. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
69K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy