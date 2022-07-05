CDC: 23 people infected in 10 states including NJ following listeria outbreak linked to ice cream brand

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into a listeria outbreak linked to Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream, and even though it's sold only in Florida -- 23 people have been infected in 10 states including in New Jersey.

The manufacturer contacted retailers to recommend they stop selling its ice cream products until further notice. The CDC says if you have any of the ice cream, you should throw it away and clean areas, containers and utensils that may have touched it.

The CDC says nearly all of the infected people either lived or traveled to Florida in the month before they were infected.

Twenty-two people have been hospitalized, and one woman lost a pregnancy.

There was one death in Illinois.