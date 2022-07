Jessica Eye has set her sights on a move to professional wrestling following her retirement from mixed martial arts. At the age of 35, Jessica ‘Evil’ Eye has opted to walk away from the cage for the final time following a unanimous decision defeat to Maycee Barber last weekend. The loss dropped her pro MMA record to 15-11 (1) and left her on a four-fight losing streak, which seemed to be enough for her to decide that enough was enough.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO