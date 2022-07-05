ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ethiopia PM meets Sudan's Burhan, says both endorse 'dialogue'

By Aude GENET
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmYJM_0gV9P7AP00
Flashpoint: The disputed border region of Al-Fashaqa /AFP

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he met Sudan's coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Nairobi on Tuesday and that both committed to "dialogue" to resolve any differences.

Their talks follow a clash in a volatile border region last month in which Khartoum said that Ethiopian forces had captured and killed Sudanese troops -- claims denied by Addis Ababa.

"We have both agreed that our two countries have plenty of collaborative elements to work on peacefully," Abiy said in a Twitter post, accompanied by a picture of the two men.

"Our common bonds surpass any divisions. We both made a commitment for dialogue & peaceful resolution to outstanding issues," he said.

Both leaders were in the Kenyan capital for a summit of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) regional body.

Sudan's ruling sovereign council said only that there had been a "closed-door meeting" between Burhan and Abiy.

IGAD and the African Union had both voiced alarm last week over the escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan following the incident in the disputed Al-Fashaqa border area.

Khartoum said the Ethiopian army had executed seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian in a clash on June 22 in Al-Fashaqa, and announced it was recalling its ambassador.

But Addis Ababa claimed that Sudanese forces had crossed into Ethiopian territory and that the casualties resulted from a skirmish with a local militia, denying its soldiers were in the area at the time.

Al-Fashaqa is a fertile strip of land that has long been a source of friction between Addis Ababa and Khartoum.

The region, which lies close to Ethiopia's war-torn northern region of Tigray, has long been cultivated by Ethiopian farmers but is claimed by Sudan.

The dispute has sparked sporadic clashes between the two sides, some fatal.

The rift also feeds into wider tensions over land and water between the neighbours, particularly stoked by Ethiopia's mega-dam on the Blue Nile.

Sudan and Egypt, both downstream countries, have been opposed to the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and pushed for an agreement on the filling of its reservoir and the dam's operations.

Tensions were heightened further after fighting erupted in Tigray in November 2020, sending tens of thousands of refugees fleeing into Sudan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tensions persist as Rwanda denies Congo rebel charges

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Monday accused Congo of supporting rebels opposed to his government, escalating tensions with a neighbor who in turn accuses Rwanda of supporting violent rebels who recently captured a town in eastern Congo. Kagame said in a televised address that his...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

UK warship seizes advanced Iranian missiles bound for Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A British Royal Navy vessel seized a sophisticated shipment of Iranian missiles in the Gulf of Oman earlier this year, officials said Thursday, pointing to the interdiction as proof of Tehran’s support for Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the embattled country. The British government statement was striking in that it provided some of the strongest findings to date that Tehran is arming the Houthis against the Saudi-led military coalition with advanced weapons smuggled through the Persian Gulf. The U.K. Embassy in the United Arab Emirates described the seizure of surface-to-air-missiles and engines for land attack cruise missiles as “the first time a British naval warship has interdicted a vessel carrying such sophisticated weapons from Iran.” “The U.K. will continue to work in support of an enduring peace in Yemen and is committed to international maritime security so that commercial shipping can transit safely without threat of disruption,” said James Heappey, Minister for the Armed Forces.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
International Business Times

Woman Made To Cook And Eat Human Flesh, Congo Group Tells U.N.

A Congolese woman was kidnapped twice by militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo, repeatedly raped and forced to cook and eat human flesh, a Congolese rights group told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday. Julienne Lusenge, president of women's rights group Female Solidarity for Integrated Peace and Development...
AFRICA
US News and World Report

Lebanon PM Chides Unofficial Moves in Israel Row After Hezbollah Sends Drones

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's prime minister on Monday criticised as risky and unacceptable any unofficial dealings over its sea border row with Israel, after the powerful Hezbollah movement sent three drones towards an Israeli gas rig that were shot down. Hezbollah launched its operation on Saturday following long-standing but so...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethiopian#Khartoum#Sudanese#Kenyan#The African Union
BBC

Kenya's cost-of-living crisis: 'I can't afford rice for my children'

Some families in Kenya are eating just once a day, or not at all, because of rising food prices, writes the BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga in Nairobi. Early in the morning, I find Florence Kambua hunched over, digging through the dump site outside her front door to collect plastic, glass, clothes - anything she can sell in Kenya's capital.
AFRICA
AFP

Disputed grain ship returns to Russia from Turkey

A disputed cargo ship carrying allegedly stolen grain from Ukraine has returned to Russian territorial waters, Turkish sources told AFP on Thursday, drawing angry condemnation from Kyiv. But one of the Turkish sources said the ship still appeared to be carrying the grain.
INDUSTRY
AFP

India's 'bulldozer justice' flattens Muslim dissent

After two nights in police custody, Indian teenager Somaiya Fatima was released in time to watch live footage of an excavator claw smashing into the walls of her childhood home. The day Fatima was released, she was sitting in a relative's living room when she came across footage of her home's destruction on her phone. 
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
AFP

Sri Lankans return to cooking with firewood as economy burns

As once relatively wealthy Sri Lanka suffers a dire economic crisis with shortages of everything from medicines to gas, people are returning to cooking with firewood. "We suffer (smoke inhalation) when cooking with firewood, but we have no choice," Karunawathi told AFP. "It is also difficult to find firewood and it is also becoming very expensive."
GAS PRICE
AFP

Maskless pilgrims launch largest hajj of Covid era

Hundreds of thousands of mostly maskless worshippers circled Islam's holiest site in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, on the first day of the biggest hajj pilgrimage since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The pilgrimage consists of a series of religious rites which are completed over five days in Islam's holiest city and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia. 
RELIGION
AFP

Suspected jihadists storm Nigeria prison, free hundreds

Suspected jihadists using guns and explosives blasted their way into a prison near Nigeria's capital, freeing dozens of their jailed comrades and hundreds of other inmates, the government said on Wednesday. The attackers blasted their way into the Owerri prison in Imo state, engaging guards in a gun battle before storming the prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Facing severe drought, Somalia calls for Turkish support

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Somalia’s president on Wednesday called for assistance from Turkey to combat the effects of severe drought that is threatening the Horn of Africa. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud made the comments during his first visit to Turkey since returning to office following an election in May. The two countries have forged close ties over the past decade.
AFRICA
AFP

New Zealand's Ardern decries UN 'failure' over Ukraine war

The UN Security Council has failed in its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday, describing Moscow's role as "morally bankrupt." Russia had used its place on the council to take a "morally bankrupt position in the wake of a morally bankrupt and illegal war", Ardern said.
WORLD
AFP

'In the mouth of dragons': Melting glaciers threaten Pakistan's north

As dawn broke over Javed Rahi's Pakistani mountain village, a loud boom shattered the silence and a torrent of water came cascading down from the melting glacier nearby, followed by a thick cloud of smoke. After disaster struck Hassanabad, Rahi and fellow villagers who lost their homes had to move to a nearby camp for displaced people. 
ASIA
AFP

Egypt family keeps alive tradition behind hajj centrepiece

Under the steady hum of a ceiling fan, Ahmed Othman weaves golden threads through black fabric, creating Koranic verses, a century after his grandfather's work adorned the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque. "For a whole year, 10 craftsmen" would work on the kiswa that covers the Kaaba which pilgrims circumambulate, using silver thread in a lengthy labour of love.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

AFP

69K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy