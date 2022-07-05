ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington celebrates Independence Day

By Sean Moody
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 2 days ago
Crowds gathered for Lexington's Independence Day celebration throughout the day Monday.

It was the first year with a back-to-normal lineup of Fourth of July festivities since the beginning of the pandemic. The day began with the Bluegrass 10,000.

"It's really cool to feel like a part of the community, living here for a lot of my life now. It feels really good to run it every year. It's special every year," said runner Katy Presley.

The day continued with a parade through downtown Lexington.

"Just kind of being in this environment, seeing the families and everyone together today, it's really nice, just because I'm not from Lexington, so it's nice to see the community aspect that we're all celebrating freedom, which is great," said Mary Claire Natalie, who also ran in the race.

As darkness fell over Lexington, the city launched its fireworks celebration near Oliver Lewis Way. Families who gathered for the show said, while they're excited to celebrate America's independence, they're also focused on celebrating community.

"Shared experience is what makes a community. It's very important to get out here and be with your community and friends and family and enjoy some good times," said Karen Guettler-James.

